Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Annual Meetings

Constellation Software Inc.; Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus”) (TSXV: TOI) annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday May 8, 2023 at 8:00 am using a virtual meeting format with proceedings conducted solely via live audio webcast. The Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or “CSI”) (TSX: CSU) annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday May 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. using a virtual meeting format, with proceedings conducted solely via live video webcast.



The link for the Topicus meeting is https://meetnow.global/M59VZ27. The link for the Constellation meeting is https://meetnow.global/MHPYKDQ. Detailed instructions for shareholders about how to participate in each meeting and how to duly appoint a proxyholder, as well as a copy of the Virtual Meeting User Guide, will be provided on the respective CSI and Topicus websites. To view or participate in either virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting.

Similar to the Constellation annual shareholder meetings held in prior years, most of the Constellation senior management team will be in attendance at the virtual Constellation shareholder meeting, and will be available to answer questions. The question and answer period will take place following the formal portion of the Constellation shareholder meeting using the Constellation meeting link above.

While we will answer some questions posed during the virtual Constellation meeting, shareholders will also have the opportunity to pose questions in advance.

Shareholders wishing to pose a question in advance can do so at the following link:

https://form.123formbuilder.com/6404444/2023-shareholder-question-form

Questions will be organized thematically, consolidated and then posed at the virtual Constellation meeting to the CSI management team.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com www.topicus.com

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com www.csisoftware.com

