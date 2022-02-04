Constellation Energy Corp. Joined the NASDAQ-100 Index on February 2, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 2, 2022, Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) announced it completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CEG), Exelon’s former power generation and competitive energy business. Upon the completion of this spin-off transaction, Constellation Energy Corp. was added to the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) on February 2, 2022.

After review, Nasdaq has determined that Constellation Energy Corp. will remain as a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.constellationenergy.com/

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.Nasdaq.com.

