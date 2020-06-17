Constance Wu & Sam Heughan Join Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu In Period Rom-Com ‘Mr Malcolm’s List’ – Cannes

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on Mr Malcolm’s List, with Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers star Constance Wu and Outlander actor Sam Heughan joining Freida Pinto and Sope Dirisu in the period romantic comedy.

The former Black List script is based on Suzanne Allain’s novel of the same name, which is set to be published globally on July 28. Emma Holly Jones is on directing duties; she previously helmed a short film adaptation starring Pinto and Gemma Chan which has garnered more than one million views on Youtube.

Dirisu is returning for the feature as the titular Mr Malcolm, London’s most eligible bachelor. When Julia (Constance Wu) is jilted by him after she failed to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge. Oliver Jackson-Cohen is also in the cast.

Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister and Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis are producing with Blinder Films’ Katie Holly and Emma Holly Jones. Wu has also been attached as an executive producer, alongside Pinto and Refinery 29.

WestEnd Films is handling international rights and will be holding a presentation to buyers during the upcoming Cannes virtual market next week. The producers are handling the U.S. sale.

“I am so incredibly excited and honoured to have Constance and Sam join this cast. Their talents know no bounds and I cannot wait to show the world our take on a Regency era romantic comedy” said director Emma Holly Jones.

Wu is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman & Warren; Heughan is repped by United Agents, United Talent Agency, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman & Warren and Viewpoint. Pinto is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment, Dirisu is repped by Markham Froggatt Irwin and Jackson-Cohen is represented by United Agents and Management 360. Jones is repped by Verve, Management 360 and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Allain is represented by Verve and Bellevue Productions.

