Constance Wu felt betrayed by her community after Simu Liu joked about her Fresh Off the Boat tweets

Constance Wu opened up about the pain of being ostracized by the Asian community following her controversial 2019 tweets.

On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Wu said she felt betrayed by her own community after she tweeted her disappointment that Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed, pointing to one particular gala event, which took place months after her suicide attempt. There, host Simu Liu cracked a joke about her after she was assured that she wouldn't be mocked.

"There's this organization called CAPE [Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment] and they do this gala every year for Asians, and they wanted me to come 'cause they wanted to celebrate the show and the kids on the show," Wu told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "At that time, there was so much controversy around me that I was like if I go, people are just gonna want to talk about the tweets. And like, I love my kids on the show so much. I want this to be a moment for them to celebrate."

Wu continued, "I told them, 'I don't want anybody to make fun of it 'cause I'm still in a very raw place about it. I'm not ready to be mocked for it.'" At that time, none of Wu's peers knew about her suicide attempt, she said. "But I expressed that I can't deal with that. They promised me. They said, 'No, no, no, no. We love Constance. It'll only be warm energy and positive vibes towards her.' So I was like, 'Okay, okay, I'll go,' and they sat me, like, in the front row and, like, had all these cameras on me and within ten minutes, the host of the show made a crack at me."

"I was sitting there alone, trying not to cry in a public setting and the whole audience was like, 'Oh, s---!" Wu said. "They had promised they wouldn't mock me and they did it right off the bat. It almost felt like they were setting me up for it. And it truly felt like a betrayal from the Asian American community. A couple months prior to that, I was in the emergency room."

Wu noted that Liu has since apologized to her. "The host of that, Simu, he did the right thing and he apologized and it was a sincere apology," she said.

It's unclear what the joke entailed and which gala Wu is referring to, but Liu did host the 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala, which celebrates Asian and Pacific Islanders who have fought for API representation in entertainment and culture, in late 2019. Reps for Liu didn't immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

While the Shang-Chi star offered a sincere apology, Wu admitted that she still feels shunned by the rest of her own community. "I feel like they are avoiding me," the Hustlers star said. "I feel the disapproval but rather than being blatant, the silence of how much people reached out to me before, pre-tweet versus post-tweet. And you can tell. The silence has an effect."

During her candid conversation with the mother-daughter duos, Wu also addressed the sexual harassment she endured on set of Fresh Off the Boat from a senior producer, her experiences with sexual assault off set, and her estranged relationship with her mother, all of which are also explored in her memoir Making a Scene, available where books are sold now.

Watch Wu's episode of Red Table Talk above.

