How conspiracy theorists weaponized ballot boxes

Joel Mathis, Contributing Writer
·4 min read
A drop box.
A drop box. Illustrated | Getty Images

Another election conspiracy quashed: There were no real problems with the use of drop boxes to collect ballots during the 2020 presidential election, an Associated Press investigation has found. A survey of voting officials found "no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results," Anthony Izaguirre and Christina A. Cassidy write for AP.

The drop boxes are at the center of former President Donald Trump's ongoing (and false) efforts to declare Joe Biden's victory a fraud. Most recently, the film 2000 Mules made the case that Democratic fraudsters "were paid to illegally collect ballots and deliver them to drop boxes in key swing states ahead of the 2020 presidential election," Ali Swenson wrote in May, also for AP. The film — directed by Dinesh D'Souza, who received a pardon from then-President Trump in 2018 — has been widely and roundly debunked

But proving a conspiracy theory is unfounded doesn't mean it will disappear. Drop boxes remain controversial — the Wisconsin Supreme Court just declared them illegal for that state's elections. Why are Democrats and Republicans struggling over drop boxes? Here's everything you need to know.

Why were drop boxes used so much in 2020?

The COVID-19 pandemic, obviously. Rather than make unvaccinated voters stand together in long lines on Election Day while a deadly virus was running rampant, officials in a number of states decided to use secure drop boxes — usually used for absentee ballots — as an alternative. There were also widespread concerns that the U.S. Postal Service wasn't up to the task of delivering ballots on time. And there was evidence they could be used safely: "In the 2016 campaign, one in six ballots cast were dropped in secure boxes — locked metal containers weighing as much as 600 pounds — with virtually no incidence of fraud," Glenn Thrush and Nick Corasaniti reported for The New York Times in 2020.

From the beginning, though, there was a partisan battle over the wisdom of using the drop boxes. Democrats and Republicans had already been battling over voter access issues for years, with Republicans citing nearly non-existent voter fraud in order to make it tougher to vote, while Democrats argued to make it easier. The 2020 election brought those fights to a new level. Even before the election, Trump claimed — without evidence — that the devices were insecure and would enable fraud. "Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times," he tweeted. "Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?" Republicans fought to limit the use of drop boxes, and succeeded in some GOP-controlled jurisdictions. Other states, like Pennsylvania, proceeded with their use. In the end, 10 states declined to make drop boxes available to voters.

How did that work out?

Lots of voters cast their ballots without going to the polls in 2020. According to the Pew Research Center, a small majority of Americans — just 54 percent — voted in person, while another 45 percent used either the drop boxes or mailed in their ballots. (Those votes were split fairly evenly between the mail and drop boxes.) The absentee voters were disproportionately Democratic: 58 percent of Biden backers voted using drop boxes or the mail, while just 32 percent of Trump voters did so. In an election where a few thousand votes in a few key states swung the election, that disparity probably made some difference. (Of course, many of those voters who used absentee methods might have decided to vote in person if that was the only option.)

That's probably why drop boxes have continued to play a central role in Trump's 2020 conspiracy-mongering. D'Souza's 2000 Mules movie has become popular among the former president's supporters. The problem with the accusations, though, is that it's difficult to find an expert who gives them any credence. "Ultimately, '2000 Mules' speculates that the so-called ballot-traffickers were dropping off fraudulent ballots — but the film does not prove this," Reuters reported in a May fact-check of the film, and noted that "more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies alleging election fraud or other irregularities were dismissed by state and federal judges." The Washington Post's Philip Bump delivers a stark verdict: "So far, not only has no proof of rampant fraud been demonstrated, there hasn't been any evidence of even small-scale fraud."

So will voters get to use drop boxes in future elections?

Depends where you live — and if that's a state where Republicans run the government, it's likely your ability to use drop boxes has been diminished or eliminated entirely. (You can use this website from U.S. Voter to see if they're available where you vote.) Since the 2020 election, Georgia and Iowa have passed laws limiting the use of drop boxes, while "Louisiana, Missouri and South Carolina have passed laws effectively prohibiting drop boxes," Izaguirre and Cassidy report for AP. Even in states where drop boxes are in use, there might be controversy during the midterms. "Republican activists in Washington are organizing surveillance of ballot drop boxes," Jim Brunner reports for the Seattle Times, and that "has raised concerns about possible intimidation" during this year's midterm elections.

How future elections are affected by all of this remains to be seen. "Removing drop boxes will help rebuild the trust that has been lost," Georgia State Sen. Butch Miller (R) told States Newsroom's Kira Lerner. Others are skeptical, suggesting there wouldn't be much of an issue if Trump had won the 2020 election. From that standpoint, the problem was "making it easier for people to vote," said Amber McReynolds, an elections expert. Drop boxes, she said. were "politicized because people felt that it hurt them, or one person felt it hurt him."

You may also like

Colbert's Late Show pokes Fox & Friends for selectively ignoring Secret Service's deleted Jan. 6 texts

Venue cancels sold-out Dave Chappelle show after backlash

All 16 Georgia fake Trump electors are 'targets' of Fulton County investigation, may face criminal charges

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin