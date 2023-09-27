Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says MyPillow has been ‘crippled’ after American Express cut his credit line

Election fraud conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell says that his company has been “crippled” after his credit line was cut from $1m to $100,000 by American Express.

The founder of MyPillow said his company’s credit had been cut last week “out of the blue” after 15 years of carrying out online marketing and shipping through the financial services organisation.

Mr Lindell was previously forced to auction off more than 800 items, including personal possessions and equipment from his MyPillow factories, after retailers cut ties with him.

Companies including Bed, Bath, and Beyond; Kohl’s; QVC; JCPenny; and Wayfair have also reportedly refused to stock his pillows because of his insistence that the 2020 election was stolen.

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Mr Lindell announced what he called American Express’s “disgusting” decision to cut his credit and urged the public to “help”.

“We really need everybody’s help right now, we have two things going on. I’m gonna let you all know this week,” he said.

“One of the things I’ll give you a prelude, American Express. I wasn’t gonna say this.

“We’ve been with them for 15 years and we do all of our online marketing and all our shipping with them. Out of the blue. They took our credit line from a million dollars down to 100,000 – just crippled my pillow.

“No reason, no explanation, just dropped it down last Tuesday. And this, coupled with another – you’re gonna hear tomorrow, what this other company is doing – an all out attack on my pillow.

“It’s disgusting Steve, it really is.”

Private bank Coutts decided to close Nigel Farage’s bank account (PA Wire)

The Independent has contacted American Express for comment.

The claim comes following a recent row in the UK between Coutts Bank and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who alleged that the wealth management company had closed his accounts due to his political views.

Mr Farage previously said he hoped to “build a powerful lobby group” to oppose de-banking, and launched a website to campaign on behalf of people whose accounts have been shut.

Last week an investigation, launched in August by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), found that there was no evidence of banks denying politicians access to accounts over the last year due to political leanings.

The regulator said the evidence it had gathered “suggests that no firm closed an account between July 2022 and June 2023 primarily because of a customer’s political views.”