Conspiracy theories spread online about FEMA's alert test.

On Wednesday Oct, 4 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern, 1:20 p.m. Central, 12:20 p.m. Mountain and 11:20 a.m. Pacific time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will send out an electronic warning tone to every TV, radio and cellphone in the U.S. No need to worry though, its the Nationwide Emergency Alert Test. The massive national trial, the first since 2018, is scheduled to last approximately one minute.

The alert test will only go out once with no repeats.

The test is a way for Federal Emergency Management coordinators to make sure the national alert system is still an effective way to warn Americans about emergencies, natural catastrophes, attacks and accidents at the national level.

TOMORROW, OCT. 4: There will be a nationwide emergency alert test sent to all TVs, radios, and cell phones at 2:20 p.m. ET.



Important information and what can be expected from the nationwide test: https://t.co/2yv5y297wb



Frequently Asked Questions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gWjCynM8zb — FEMA (@fema) October 3, 2023

But that test is also causing some online conspiracy theories. Here's what you need to know:

When is the big emergency alert test?: Expect your phone to ominously blare today.

What do conspiracy theories claim?

QAnon influencers are taking to the internet to spread misinformation about the emergency alert. Some claim the alert will “activate” deadly diseases within vaccinated people—warning followers to turn off their phones. Such claims have been seen by thousands of people on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, conspiracy theorists are also spreading debunked information that the emergency broadcast system test is sending signals to phones that activate nanoparticles such as graphene oxide that have been introduced into people’s bodies.

Story continues

Turn off your cell phones on October 4th. The EBS is going to "test" the system using 5G. This will activate the Marburg virus in people who have been vaccinated. And sadly turn some of them into zombies. — gina shirah (@GinaShirah81815) October 1, 2023

Emergency alert controversy: No risk FEMA alert will activate body's chemicals | Fact check

Conspiracy theories debunked

Jeremy Edwards, a spokesperson for FEMA said in an email to USA TODAY there are no known harmful health effects from the signal. The claims bring back long-debunked conspiracy theories about the contents of the COVID-19 vaccine. The alert signal is a routine practice from FEMA and the signal used is the same familiar tone that has been used since the 1960's.

COVID lockdowns and mail-in ballots: Inside the Trump-fueled conspiracy spreading online

What is the emergency alert used for?

FEMA has used the emergency alert about 84,000 times to share important information with the public about topics ranging from weather events to missing children and other emergencies.

To read more about the debunked conspiracy, see USA TODAY's fact check reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online conspiracy theories spread with FEMA's emergency alert test