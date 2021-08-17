Consolidated Water Reports Q2 2021 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Quarterly and first-half comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted. The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $16.7 million, declining 13%.

Services revenue in the second quarter up 8.3% to $3.8 million and bulk revenue up 14.4% to $6.7 million, while retail revenue declined by 5% to $5.7 million and manufacturing down by 85% to $552,000.

In the first half of 2021, revenue totaled $33.8 million, which included bulk revenue up 5.3% to $13.0 million and services revenue up 10.8% to $7.3 million.

Continued diversification of manufacturing segment products and customer base to offset reduced orders from a major customer. All manufacturing revenue in the first half of the year was generated by new customers and/or products.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.2 million, working capital was $68.8 million, debt was $0.2 million, with stockholders’ equity at $165.8 million.

Paid $1.3 million in dividends in Q2 2021.

Management Commentary

“Our lower revenue for the second quarter reflects the impact of the global pandemic on our retail segment and reduced orders from a major customer in our manufacturing segment,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “This was partially offset by improved performance of our bulk water and services segments.

“Our services revenue increased 8% to $3.8 million, which accounted for 23% of our overall revenue compared to 18% in the same year-ago quarter. This was driven by growth in our PERC Water subsidiary.

“Based in southern California, PERC designs, constructs, operates and maintains municipal water treatment and reuse facilities. PERC has been seeing an increase in bidding requests for new design/build projects as well as operating contracts. Its prospective customers in California and Arizona are seeking cost-effective solutions to their wastewater treatment and potable water challenges, particularly those being caused by the unprecedented drought in the region.

“PERC is currently awaiting decisions on recent bids for design/build projects and operating contracts valued at more than $55 million. These projects could also represent recurring annual revenue of more than $2 million in ongoing operating and maintenance agreements.

“In the first quarter of 2020, we increased resources in our manufacturing sales team at our Aerex subsidiary to focus on other market sectors in order to diversify our product, customer and revenue base. This turned out to be especially timely, given the unexpected suspension of orders by Aerex’s largest customer in October. As the result of this investment in diversification, we were able to offset its impact considerably. In fact, we generated manufacturing revenue of $2.2 million from new customers and/or products in the first half of this year, which was equal to the revenue generated for all of last year from customers other than Aerex’s former major customer.

“Manufacturing bidding activity has also increased significantly over the last few months. We presently have a contracted project backlog in our manufacturing segment of about $9 million from new customers and/or products. This has begun to increase our revenues in the second half of this year, and we see it carrying into 2022.

“So, while we’ve had many unexpected challenges over the past year, in all, we believe we’ve taken the right steps to overcome them, and our prospects for growth are very encouraging. We expect improved financial results in the second half of this year as compared to the first six months due to these successful efforts. We also anticipate that the eventual reopening of tourism to our operating area in Grand Cayman will help with the recovery of our retail water segment.

“Given the strong industry tailwinds, which appear strengthened by major increases in federal infrastructure spending recently passed in the U.S., we will continue to focus on those opportunities that will provide increasing value for our shareholders.

“Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position us to ride out the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic, while enabling us to fund our growth initiatives. We believe we are well on track to emerge from these challenging times stronger than ever.”

Q2 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 declined by 12.5% to $16.7 million from $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decline reflects decreases of $292,000 in retail segment revenue and $3.2 million in manufacturing segment revenue. The decrease in revenue for these segments was partially offset by an increase of $846,000 in bulk segment revenue and $287,000 in services segment revenue.

Retail revenue declined due to a 2% decrease in the volume of water sold by Cayman Water. The sales volumes for both 2021 and 2020 are significantly below the historical volumes for the retail segment prior to 2020 due to the continuing cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from border restrictions initiated in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in manufacturing revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was due to a decrease in orders from Aerex’s largest customer, which informed Aerex in October 2020 that it was suspending its purchases of a specialized product until 2022 due to inventory management related factors. The company anticipates that orders from this customer will resume in 2022 at much lower volumes than in the past, although the resumption in such orders cannot be assured.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to higher energy costs, which correspondingly increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. The increase in bulk segment revenue was also due to a 9% increase in CW-Bahamas’ volume of water sold.

The increase in services revenue was due to an increase of approximately $926,000 in revenue from operating and maintenance contracts attributable to new contracts, which more than offset a decline in plant construction revenue of approximately $672,000.

Gross profit decreased 17.0% to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $7.3 million in the same year-ago quarter, with gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreasing from 38% to 36% primarily as a result of the decline in revenue for the retail segment.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders was $1.5 million or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders in the second quarter of 2021, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $1.7 million or $(0.11) per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $1.1 million or $(0.07) per basic and fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impairment loss recorded for the company’s manufacturing segment of $2.9 million, the company’s net income attributable to Consolidated Water was $1.2 million or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.2 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $42.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

First Half 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first half of 2021 was $33.8 million, down 15.1% compared to $39.8 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $1.8 million in the retail segment and $5.5 million in the manufacturing segment. The decrease in total revenue was partially offset by increases of $651,000 in the bulk segment and $713,000 in the services segment.

Retail revenue decreased due to the volume of water sold, which decreased by 12%. This sales volume decrease is due to the continuing cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from border restrictions initiated in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in manufacturing segment revenue was due to the loss of orders from Aerex’s largest customer.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase of approximately $2.3 million in revenue from operating and maintenance contracts attributable to new contracts, which more than offset a decline in plant construction revenue of approximately $1.6 million.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to higher energy costs, which correspondingly increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. The increase in bulk segment revenue was also due to an increase of 7% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

Gross profit for the first half of 2021 was $12.2 million or 36% of total revenue, down 23% from $15.7 million or 40% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first half of 2021 was $212,000 or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.



Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the half of 2021, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $676,000 or $(0.04) per fully diluted share, down from net income of $1.8 million or $0.12 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period. Excluding the impairment loss recorded for the company’s manufacturing segment of $2.9 million, the company’s net income attributable to Consolidated Water was $2.2 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share.





Second Quarter Segment Results



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 5,674,790 $ 6,711,971 $ 3,763,239 $ 551,524 $ 16,701,524 Cost of revenue 2,781,909 4,386,794 2,878,409 589,559 10,636,671 Gross profit (loss) 2,892,881 2,325,177 884,830 (38,035 ) 6,064,853 General and administrative expenses 3,318,473 303,856 671,585 430,390 4,724,304 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net 3,360 — — (2,900,000 ) (2,896,640 ) Income (loss) from operations $ (422,232 ) $ 2,021,321 $ 213,245 $ (3,368,425 ) (1,556,091 ) Other income, net 233,114 Loss before income taxes (1,322,977 ) Benefit from income taxes (6,845 ) Net loss from continuing operations (1,316,132 ) Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 197,138 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders (1,513,270 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (151,379 ) Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ (1,664,649 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 5,966,296 $ 5,866,397 $ 3,476,000 $ 3,778,554 $ 19,087,247 Cost of revenue 2,769,497 3,941,309 2,631,513 2,441,785 11,784,104 Gross profit 3,196,799 1,925,088 844,487 1,336,769 7,303,143 General and administrative expenses 3,266,782 261,100 711,350 318,381 4,557,613 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net — — 5,205 — 5,205 Income (loss) from operations $ (69,983 ) $ 1,663,988 $ 138,342 $ 1,018,388 2,750,735 Other income, net 260,957 Income before income taxes 3,011,692 Provision for income taxes 204,268 Net income from continuing operations 2,807,424 Income attributable to non-controlling interests 180,154 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 2,627,270 Net loss from discontinued operations (3,755,112 ) Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ (1,127,842 )





First Half 2021 Segment Results



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 11,386,095 $ 12,957,941 $ 7,304,085 $ 2,156,720 $ 33,804,841 Cost of revenue 5,489,903 8,541,947 5,600,337 1,981,291 21,613,478 Gross profit 5,896,192 4,415,994 1,703,748 175,429 12,191,363 General and administrative expenses 6,689,483 681,359 1,393,605 724,343 9,488,790 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net (246,640 ) 1,500 (433 ) (2,900,000 ) (3,145,573 ) Income (loss) from operations $ (1,039,931 ) $ 3,736,135 $ 309,710 $ (3,448,914 ) (443,000 ) Other income, net 547,722 Income before income taxes 104,722 Benefit from income taxes (9,505 ) Net income from continuing operations 114,227 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 325,931 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders (211,704 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (464,173 ) Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ (675,877 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 13,223,728 $ 12,306,681 $ 6,590,813 $ 7,691,746 $ 39,812,968 Cost of revenue 5,756,117 8,505,889 4,905,033 4,902,465 24,069,504 Gross profit 7,467,611 3,800,792 1,685,780 2,789,281 15,743,464 General and administrative expenses 6,640,621 553,146 1,384,040 675,115 9,252,922 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net — 200 4,785 — 4,985 Income from operations $ 826,990 $ 3,247,846 $ 306,525 $ 2,114,166 6,495,527 Other income, net 288,218 Income before income taxes 6,783,745 Provision for income taxes 410,351 Net income from continuing operations 6,373,394 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 541,152 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 5,832,242 Net loss from discontinued operations (4,071,477 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 1,760,765





CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,210,143 $ 43,794,150 Accounts receivable, net 26,119,130 21,483,976 Inventory 2,500,070 3,214,178 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,375,644 2,412,282 Contract assets 415,633 516,521 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,480,101 1,511,099 Total current assets 75,100,721 72,932,206 Property, plant and equipment, net 54,704,193 57,687,984 Construction in progress 681,317 440,384 Inventory, noncurrent 4,432,645 4,506,842 Investment in OC-BVI 1,674,277 2,092,146 Goodwill 10,425,013 13,325,013 Intangible assets, net 3,756,666 4,148,333 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,963,075 1,329,561 Other assets 1,842,420 1,926,594 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 21,130,307 21,166,489 Total assets $ 176,710,634 $ 179,555,552 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,654,942 $ 2,856,127 Accounts payable - related parties 278,739 200,558 Accrued compensation 1,402,148 1,434,106 Dividends payable 1,301,025 1,300,022 Current maturities of operating leases 555,591 455,788 Current portion of long-term debt 54,698 42,211 Contract liabilities 14,581 461,870 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 69,602 188,434 Total current liabilities 6,331,326 6,939,116 Long-term debt, noncurrent 148,876 126,338 Deferred tax liabilities 1,332,998 1,440,809 Noncurrent operating leases 2,464,960 982,076 Net liability arising from put/call options 528,000 690,000 Other liabilities 141,000 362,165 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 2,499 Total liabilities 10,947,160 10,543,003 Commitments and contingencies Equity Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 37,349 and 31,068 shares, respectively 22,409 18,641 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,202,371 and 15,143,683 shares, respectively 9,121,423 9,086,210 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued — — Additional paid-in capital 87,196,150 86,893,486 Retained earnings 61,643,938 64,910,709 Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity 157,983,920 160,909,046 Non-controlling interests 7,779,554 8,103,503 Total equity 165,763,474 169,012,549 Total liabilities and equity $ 176,710,634 $ 179,555,552





CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 16,701,524 $ 19,087,247 $ 33,804,841 $ 39,812,968 Cost of revenue (including purchases from related parties of $129,401 and $371,201 for the three months ended, and $285,383 and $864,664 for the six months ended, June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 10,636,671 11,784,104 21,613,478 24,069,504 Gross profit 6,064,853 7,303,143 12,191,363 15,743,464 General and administrative expenses (including purchases from related parties of $24,299 and $0 for the three months ended, and $28,728 and $0 for the six months ended, June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 4,724,304 4,557,613 9,488,790 9,252,922 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net (2,896,640 ) 5,205 (3,145,573 ) 4,985 Income (loss) from operations (1,556,091 ) 2,750,735 (443,000 ) 6,495,527 Other income (expense): Interest income 174,645 109,818 335,009 246,259 Interest expense (2,638 ) (2,818 ) (5,498 ) (5,344 ) Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI 4,050 14,175 10,125 24,300 Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI 10,726 34,095 26,506 59,976 Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options 31,000 80,000 162,000 (81,000 ) Other 15,331 25,687 19,580 44,027 Other income, net 233,114 260,957 547,722 288,218 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,322,977 ) 3,011,692 104,722 6,783,745 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (6,845 ) 204,268 (9,505 ) 410,351 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,316,132 ) 2,807,424 114,227 6,373,394 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 197,138 180,154 325,931 541,152 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders (1,513,270 ) 2,627,270 (211,704 ) 5,832,242 Total loss from discontinued operations (151,379 ) (3,755,112 ) (464,173 ) (4,071,477 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ (1,664,649 ) $ (1,127,842 ) $ (675,877 ) $ 1,760,765 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.39 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.24 ) (0.03 ) (0.27 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.38 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.24 ) (0.03 ) (0.26 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $ 0.085 $ 0.085 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of: Basic earnings per share 15,201,682 15,114,506 15,201,571 15,114,506 Diluted earnings per share 15,201,682 15,269,334 15,201,571 15,269,175



