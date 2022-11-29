Consolidated Water to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Water Conference on December 6, 2022

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the Bank of America 2022 Water Conference being held virtually on December 6, 2022.



Consolidated Water executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported results, as well as future growth drivers that includes the more than $150 million in major multi-year projects that the company secured this year. They will also discuss how the company’s PERC Water subsidiary has been expanding its recurring revenue stream through new water and wastewater facility operating and maintenance contracts in the Southwestern U.S.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Bank of America representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.



