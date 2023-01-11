Consolidated regional bus system means minor changes for NOTL

Niagara Region has launched its new consolidated transit system but it will have little impact on Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The transit systems of Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fort Erie and the region are all operated under the same roof now.

This shift will help connect all of Niagara’s 12 local municipalities.

“What this really does is it opens up opportunities for efficiencies among the services,” Leah Tracey, a spokesperson for the Niagara Transit Commission, told The Lake Report.

NOTL will only see one minor change to the NRT OnDemand system – its prices. Nothing else changes.

As of Jan. 1, the 10-ride pass for adults is $26.50 and for seniors and youths it’s $22, down 50 cents.

The monthly senior and youth passes are now $63 (a $2 drop) and monthly adult passes are $85.50 (a 50-cent hike).

“The amalgamation connected all of Niagara and that includes Niagara on the Lake,” said Tracey.

“The service for Niagara-on-the-Lake is actually provided by NRT OnDemand, but that was part of the amalgamation,” she added.

Currently, Fort Erie has its own on-demand service, as do some of the smaller areas in St. Catharines and Welland.

“Eventually we will have all of the on-demand services across Niagara sort of fall under one umbrella,” said Tracey.

Residents can still book their ride on the NRT OnDemand App, or call the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre to book by phone.

