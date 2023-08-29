Do Consolidated Edison's (NYSE:ED) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Consolidated Edison Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Consolidated Edison's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Consolidated Edison achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.2% to US$16b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Consolidated Edison Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Consolidated Edison shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$271k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Senior VP & CFO Robert Hoglund who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$13k, paying US$90.40 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Consolidated Edison bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$19m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.06% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tim Cawley is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Consolidated Edison, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

Consolidated Edison's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$9.6m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Consolidated Edison Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Consolidated Edison's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Consolidated Edison (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

