Considering Buying Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, CryptoMines, The Sandbox, or Radio Caca?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / NewsReportz issues critical Crypto Alerts for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cryptomines (ETERNAL), The Sandbox (SAND), and Radio Caca (RACA)

Shiba Inu (SHIBA): It is not just Shiba Inu that is suffering from the recent cryptocurrency trend. Almost many digital tokens including Bitcoin and Ethereum are experiencing a downward trend. Shiba Inu Coin fell by 1.2% on Wednesday. Following an 11% loss over the week, Shiba Inu Coin ended the day at $0.00003719 . Shiba Inu Coin broke through the first major resistance level at $0.0000440 before sliding to a late intraday low of $0.0000365.

EverGrow Coin (EGC): EverGrow Coin launched just 2 months ago and has seen sensational growth and is up 16000% from its low. The crypto pays 8% from every transaction to its holders in Binance-pegged USD and has paid over $29,000,000 in BUSD rewards and hitting over 108,000 holders. Evergrow is developing a suite of utilities like NFT Marketplace, NFT Lending Platform, Content subscription platform, Play 2 Earn Games, and Mobile wallet App.

Dogecoin (DOGE): In the last eight years, the community around DOGE has grown immensely and, at the time of writing, it is the 11th biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of more than $34 billion. Dogecoin has had a rough time this past month. It is down 40% from 26.79 cents on Nov. 1 to 17.71 cents as of Dec. 8. Dogecoin is also down significantly in the past two months, almost 29% from 29.6 cents on Sept. 1. Unfortunately, Dogecoin could be facing more of this turbulence, especially as we get closer to the end of the year.

Cryptomines (ETERNAL): In CryptoMines, players take the role of a mining magnate, managing a fleet of workers and ships. The most time-consuming part of the game is the acquisition. Buying out enough workers with enough Mining Power (MP) and Ships for expedition takes a lot of patience, strategizing, and research. In the past day, Cryptomines has dropped more than 98% . From its peak in Nov. end, Cryptomines has dropped most of the gains and is trading around 2.67$.

Story continues

The Sandbox (SAND): The SANDBOX TOKEN (SAND) is a native asset of the Sandbox ecosystem and is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. SAND is used throughout The Sandbox ecosystem. The Sandbox has dropped 24% over the last 7 days and was trading at $5.27.

NewsReportz Crypto Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each cryptocurrency is evaluated based on risk, short-term technical, long-term technical, volatility, and sentiment factors. Each rank provides the needed information to determine a cryptocurrency's overall suitability for potential investment.

Company: NewsReportz

Email: contact@newsreportz.com

Website: https://newsreportz.com/

SOURCE: NewsReportz





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/676461/Considering-Buying-Shiba-Inu-Dogecoin-CryptoMines-The-Sandbox-or-Radio-Caca



