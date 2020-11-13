‘We considered not doing it at all’: How this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert is different from any other

The John Lewis Christmas advert is an undisputed highlight of the festive season. With big production values and even bigger budgets, it never fails to disappoint viewers. In fact, most of the time, it moves them to tears thanks to its heartwarming storylines, emotive soundtracks, and compelling characters. This year, things are different.

The pandemic has had a seismic impact on our daily existence, with many of us living a life unimaginable to us this time last year. What would normally be dubbed “the most wonderful time of year” is looking a little bleaker than usual, not least because Britons are still unsure as to whether or not they’ll be able to spend Christmas with their loved ones. It seems fitting, then, that, like everything else, this year’s John Lewis advert should be radically different from those that came before

The theme of this year’s advertisement, “Give a little love”, was inspired by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic. Created in partnership with Waitrose, the campaign marks the first time that the two retailers have launched a joint Christmas advert with a philanthropic purpose.

They have selected two charities, FareShare, which helps those facing food poverty and boasts England footballer Marcus Rashford as its ambassador, and Home-Start, which supports parents in need, with the intention of raising £4million for both. Hence why this year, the John Lewis advert is centred on the spirit of giving to others

The two-minute film begins with a young boy and girl in a snowy village, looking up at the boy’s football stuck in a tree. In a bid to help, the girl opens her umbrella, which turns into a ginormous red heart that she flings at the tree, nudging the football loose. The heart is then passed between a series of animated scenes featuring an array of characters and animals.

For example, we see a snowman offer up his head as a spare wheel to a couple trying to get home for Christmas. Upon making the offer, the ball of snow miraculously turns into a heart-shape. We also see a family drop off a bag of Waitrose food outside someone’s front door, after which the bag also transforms into a heart.

There are other touching exchanges of kindness, too, as each character pays it forward, such as those between strangers on a bus, neighbourly pigeons, and even hedgehogs.

“The scenes are connected to create a long chain of giving, as each film passes the campaign’s heart emblem on to the next part of the film,” explains a statement released by John Lewis and Partners.

“The storyline illustrates how acts of kindness, large and small, can multiply and positively impact the world in which we live as we pass them on to others.

“The different ‘moments’ of kindness captured in the film are designed to appeal to different audiences, from children upwards.”

