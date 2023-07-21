What’s considered low income in San Joaquin County? See latest California housing report

An annual California housing report showed that single-resident households in San Joaquin County earning less than $49,100 are considered low income. This is $1,850 higher than neighboring Stanislaus County’s low income threshold.

The median income limit in San Joaquin County is also higher than Stanislaus County, with individual median income at $70,200 and $64,800, respectively.

The report, released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development Division in June, gauges income limits between a one-person household and a family of eight. It breaks down income limits to acutely low, extremely low, very low, median and moderate.

Some San Joaquin Valley incentive programs offer extra benefits if a resident is low income, and this data is used to determine eligibility for such programs. The data may also be used to calculate affordable housing costs for housing assistance programs, including Section 8 and public housing.

What qualifies as low income in the San Joaquin Valley?

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development begins the process of determining income limits for housing assistance programs by calculating median family incomes through U.S. Census Bureau data.

California’s state median income limit sits at $109,200. This is roughly an $8,000 increase from last year’s $101, 600.

Here are low and median income limits for San Joaquin County and surrounding areas for a household of one, according to the state’s department of housing:

San Joaquin County

Low income: $49,100

Median income: $70,200

Stanislaus County

Low income: $47,250

Median income: $64,800

Fresno County

Low income: $46,200

Median income: $58,650

Merced County

Low income: $ 46,200

Median income: $58,650

Calaveras County

Low income: $53,400

Median income: $67,350

Tuolumne County

Low income: $49,350

Median income: $68,400

