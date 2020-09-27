Here’s What to Consider Before Trick-or-Treating This Year

From Country Living

Halloween falls on Saturday, October 31.

Unfortunately, the CDC has announced that typical Halloween festivities—like trick-or-treating can be high-risk for spreading viruses.

However, there are many alternatives to ensure the holiday remains a spooky good time.

Halloween was set up for real success in 2020. Not only is it the first Halloween on a weekend since 2015, but it’s also the first Halloween to be graced by a full moon since 2001. Needless to say, fans of the holiday—ourselves included—have been hoping for some good news surrounding our favorite All Hallows’ Eve festivities. If you, too, have been looking forward to a little spooky good fun, you might want to take a seat because, spoiler alert, the CDC made a new announcement about holiday celebrations. Keep reading for everything we know—as well as ways to make the best of the situation. After all, that seems to be the motto of 2020.

Is it safe to trick-or-treat this year?

Sadly, trick-or-treating has been deemed a high-risk activity by the CDC. And hey, it makes sense. When throngs of children and parents are hustling from one house to the next, germs are bound to spread. Where in past years that meant the potential for spreading regular everyday germs, this year it runs the risk of exposing large groups of people to COVID-19 and potentially creating hotspots all over the U.S. It’s because of this that so many cities across the country have already started making mandates banning trick-or-treating. Sad—but necessary—we know.

How will COVID-19 restrictions affect Halloween?

In addition to putting traditional trick-or-treating on the high-risk list, the CDC announced that "trunk"-or-treat gatherings, costume parties, indoor haunted houses, hayrides, and fall festivals are all also bad ideas. (We know, this is not the news you were hoping for!) However, it’s important to remember that keeping these guidelines in mind now may make holidays down the road a bit more enjoyable.

What are some trick-or-treating alternatives?

Just because some activities are off the table doesn’t mean that Halloween can’t be fun! In addition to listing high-risk activities, the CDC also offered a list of moderate-risk activities. Think: a small, socially-distanced costume party or outdoor movie night, open-air haunted forests, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards. Of course, a face mask is advised for all of these scenarios.

That said, if you’d rather not encounter even a moderate risk, there are still plenty of ways you can celebrate Halloween without putting your health at risk. Check them out below:

Since the day of Halloween may not be as traditionally exciting as years’ past, we recommend kicking the holiday spirit into gear a little early. One way to do so is by getting hands-on with DIY Halloween decorations . Another is to take it up a notch and cover your house in Halloween decorations .

. Another is to take it up a notch and cover your house in . Classic pumpkin carving is still very much an option. Check out these Jack-o-Lantern ideas for inspiration.

for inspiration. In the land of Zoom and other video conferencing apps, there’s always the option of hosting a virtual costume party. These easy Halloween cocktails will make it even more fun.

will make it even more fun. Halloween isn’t Halloween without watching Hocus Pocus at least one time. Make the nostalgic experience even sweeter by heading to your local Starbucks for a Sanderson sister-inspired frappuccino beforehand.

No matter which activity you choose—or, better yet, if you choose to partake in all of these celebration alternatives and more—one thing’s for sure: We hope you and yours have a very happy Halloween!

You Might Also Like