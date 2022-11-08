Should you consider a flood barrier if you own by the ocean?

Elizabeth Kocan
·5 min read
Should you consider a flood barrier if you own by the ocean?
Should you consider a flood barrier if you own by the ocean?

There’s been no shortage of climate extremes across the country in the last few years, from heat waves to drenching rains. As a result, many of us are realizing that these extremes are quickly becoming the norm, and it’s time to start taking action now that we’re being regularly affected by climate change in so many ways.

For millions of Americans, flooding is becoming an increasing threat to homes and personal belongings as a result of intense storms and the surges that accompany them.

Flooding can have devastating consequences. While it’s important to identify the long-term risks your home faces based on its location, and floodproof it if you can, for some, creating a flood barrier and employing some simple drainage techniques around the perimeter of your home is a more manageable solution when it comes to flood prevention.

So, what is a flood barrier?

True to its name, a flood barrier is a line of defense that provides your home with long-term protection from flood waters in the event of an emergency.

If you’ve recently bought a home near the coast and are concerned about the rising sea level, you may be asking yourself this question.

A flood barrier can refer to a couple of things: a levee built of compacted soil, clay, and rock, or a floodwall built of concrete and/or masonry.

In either case, a flood barrier is intended to reduce the risk of flood waters reaching your home. When properly constructed and regularly maintained, a flood barrier can provide significant long-term protection against flooding between 50 and 100 years, provided the flooding never exceeds more than six feet deep.

Additionally, construction of a flood barrier also typically involves the installation of a drainage system and requires proper permitting. Flood barriers are relatively expensive to construct compared to wet or dry floodproofing.

It’s worth noting that the city of New Orleans is surrounded by dozens of levees intended to act as flood barriers. Many of these were breached in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina, which led to its catastrophic flooding. When properly engineered, levees and flood barriers work well, but investigations into the levee breaches in Louisiana concluded that several of the levees there were improperly engineered, built with materials that were weaker than they should have been, and improperly maintained.

If you’re going to use a flood barrier to protect your home, avoid making similar mistakes.

Is a flood barrier right for your home?

For all the benefits that a flood barrier offers, there are several factors to consider before installing one.

The first is whether your city will allow you to build one. Most cities and towns will require a building permit to build a levee or floodwall, and consideration must be paid to where the water outside your flood barrier will be diverted. Obviously, it should not encroach on someone else’s neighboring property.

This type of barrier also requires a lot of physical space (they generally need to have at least one foot of “freeboard” on top, meaning the area between the anticipated water level and the top of the wall). Levees, which are built on a slope, require a broad expanse of land on either side, as well as room for a drainage system to be installed to remove any water that might breach the top of the barrier.

Flood barriers are also cost-prohibitive for many, and cost significantly more than dry and wet floodproofing. In addition, if a home has been previously damaged by a flood, wet and dry floodproofing (or elevating or relocating a damaged home) may bring the home into compliance with local ordinances or safety measures, but creating a flood barrier, which does not affect a home’s structural integrity, will not.

Can I use temporary flood barriers?

If your home is not directly in a flood zone or has not been previously impacted by flooding, but you want a temporary way to mitigate your flood risks, there are quite a few solutions that you can install before a storm hits.

While sandbags are a common way to shore up vulnerable spots where water can pool, water-curbing tubes in an assortment of lengths are also available to protect your home from flooding when installed around the building’s perimeter.

You can keep water from entering cracks near doors and windows with products like Quick Dam Flood Dam Bags which inflate instantly to seal small spaces and prevent water from entering.

Will proper landscaping around my house reduce flooding?

Methods like floodproofing or even constructing flood channels for your home can make a huge difference when sea levels rise unexpectedly.

In situations where deep, high-velocity flooding occurs, the best options to save your home start with wet floodproofing, followed by dry floodproofing, flood barriers, and home elevation and relocation.

But, if you want to try to mitigate the damages caused by less severe flooding, sometimes all it takes is a bit of landscaping and/or hardscaping to help divert water away from your home.

One way to divert water through your garden is by digging channels, known as swales, that divert water, allowing it to travel to other parts of the yard instead of being absorbed in one spot. Adding plants that absorb water and thrive in moist conditions to a rain garden built in a shallow, water-collecting bed is also a great way to add some beauty to your yard while preventing water damage elsewhere.

A few more helpful and fairly low-effort tips to employ before anticipated flooding: Keep gutters clear and make sure that your downspouts are channeling water at least 6 feet away from your home’s foundation.

Consider collecting rainwater in a rain barrel, too, to reduce the water that collects at your home’s foundation, and conserve water in the future when you need to water outdoors.

Creating a channel along your driveway to divert water from your yard away from your home is also a relatively simple way to keep water moving away from your home. And, if you’re in the market for a new driveway, patio, or walkway, consider gravel or permeable pavers, which are an excellent drainage solution.

FEMA estimates that the amount of money Americans have spent over the last decade as a result of flood damages is roughly $155 billion. While most natural disasters are beyond our control, we do have the power to prepare for them as best we can.

Whether this means constructing flood barriers or simply making small changes to our homes, taking these preventive measures might just reduce some of the potential damage to be caused in the future.

