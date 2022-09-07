Consider A Firepit For Comfy Autumn Evenings

As summer fades into fall, the evenings will begin to cool, and sweater weather will soon be upon us. We will start putting a little more thought into staying warm and cozy, especially if we want to continue enjoying the outdoors. That’s right; sweater weather is on its way.

Adding a fire pit is one popular way to keep enjoying your backyard as the temperature dips. Few things are as enjoyable as gathering around a fire with friends and family as the sun goes down and the stars come out.

Whether you’re roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, hanging out with a hot chocolate (or something a little stronger), or just enjoying some quiet time with your loved ones, a fire pit will help you to enjoy spending more time in your backyard as the seasons change.

It’s important to remember that a lot of responsibility comes with having a fire pit, particularly in a community surrounded by forested areas where the risk of wildfire is a significant concern. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the Town of Swan Hills’ By-law 2012-19 before planning your fire pit construction project. This by-law provides guidelines for fire pit construction, stating that a fire pit shall:

· Be constructed of non-combustible materials

· Not have an external dimension greater than one meter

· Not be located closer than three meters from a property line as measured from the nearest fire pit edge.

· Not be located closer than two meters from any combustible matter, including but not limited to buildings, structures, fences, patio decks, and foliage

· Be limited to one per property or parcel of land except in campgrounds and recreational areas

· Be covered adequately with a mesh screen or grate on top to stop sparks or embers from escaping and shall be adequate to prevent any person from falling into a lit fire

In addition to these guidelines, it is also essential to keep certain best practices in mind as well:

· Burn clean and dry untreated wood

· Keep your fire small and controllable

· Never leave your fire unattended

· Extinguish all hot embers before retiring for the night

Homeowners do not require a Fire Permit or an inspection for their backyard fire pit; however, inspections can be arranged through the Swan Hills Fire Department for added peace of mind.

With a bit of planning and conscientious usage, the addition of a fire pit can safely turn your backyard into a comfy little hideaway from which to enjoy the cooling autumn evenings.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette