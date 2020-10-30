What to consider when evaluating the safest way to travel amid COVID-19

Fly, drive or take the train? That's the choice Nick Kamboj had to make after the coronavirus outbreak. He needed to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles every two weeks to visit his daughter, and he wanted to do it safely.

"I immediately evaluated every mode of transportation," says Kamboj, the CEO of a Aston & James, college admissions consulting company based in Chicago. "I wanted to ensure that I got to LA safely and returned without any issue."

That's more of a concern now than ever. With a second wave of COVID-19 cases looming in the United States, many travelers are being extra careful about their health and safety. And they want to know: What's the safest way to travel during the second coronavirus wave?

The case for the train

"I think it would be hard to beat a private room on an Amtrak train as a safe way to travel at this time," says Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

Amtrak's roomette has two seats that convert to bunks, and the bedroom has an enclosed shower and lavatory. Attendants bring meals and beverages to you. As long as you are in your compartment, you can remove your mask, too.

In coach, Amtrak blocks off half the seats to allow social distancing. The trains exchange air 44 times each hour, which Amtrak says is better than any other mode of transportation. Amtrak also has a new cleaning program in conjunction with Lysol and in consultation with George Washington University.

Trains are less risky than planes, according to Aaron Rossi, a medical doctor who is also the CEO of Reditus Laboratories, a company that performs COVID-19 testing. That's because many train stations are open air, and the many stops allow for fresh air to enter the train periodically.

"If you're traveling by train, sit as far away from other people as possible and sanitize your seat area, including windows, armrests, trays and any other touchpoints," he says. "I would recommend wearing a mask throughout the duration of the trip and avoid touching your face."

Bottom line: Consider the train if it's a short trip or you can afford to socially distance in a roomette.

The case for the car

Why is the car safe? In a word, control. You decide where and when to stop. And you can avoid crowded areas and other travelers. Note, though, that travel by car may keep you safe from COVID-19 while you're driving, but it exposes you to other risks. For example, if you're driving for long periods, you'll have to stay in a hotel or eat at a restaurant, which could increase your chance of an infection. And statistically, driving can be unsafe. An estimated 38,800 people died in car crashes last year and another 4.4 million motorists suffered injuries, according to the nonprofit safety advocate National Safety Council.

A car is only as safe as the precautious you take, according to Suzanne Pham, a physician who directs Weiss Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 hospital response in Chicago.

"Try to travel in a car with only members of your household for shorter distances requiring few stops," she says. "Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol frequently when stopping and wash hands thoroughly after using a restroom. And stay socially distanced from others when stopping for a break."

Bottom line: Driving is a great option for short- to medium-length trips. But you have to be careful about your passengers and making frequent stops.

How to road trip safely: Tips for navigating rest stops, gas stations and hotels

The case for flying

Even though air travel has fallen off a cliff – OAG says capacity in North America is down 46% from January – airlines have a strong case for being among the safest ways to travel while COVID-19 is still active. Mitch Krayton has flown during the pandemic and is impressed by the airlines' attention to detail when it comes to safety.

"The aircraft is cleaned, the food and beverage come in self-contained packaging and handled by gloved and masked attendants on board," says Krayton, who owns a travel agency in Aurora, Colorado.

The major airlines have introduced new cleaning procedures and have ventilation systems on planes that refresh the air every two to three minutes, which is reassuring to even the most nervous flyer. Some air carriers, such as Delta and Alaska, are either limiting ticket sales or blocking middle seats to allow for social distancing, and all U.S. airlines require masks. But air travel isn't risk-free.

Story continues