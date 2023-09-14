The Conservatives must sort their welfare priorities

An elderly woman holding pound coins in her hands

Given the state of the polls, the Tories need every popular policy that they can muster to close the gap on Labour. Another test looms with a brace of by-elections now set for October 19 in Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire. The party lost two contests in the summer, surprisingly holding on to Uxbridge. The latter result was attributed to voter antipathy to the Ulez expansion introduced by London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Uxbridge showed that the Tories can stifle the Labour challenge with clear policies that show the benefits of voting for them. One of the most popular reforms of recent years has been the triple lock on the state pension, guaranteeing an increase linked either to prices, earnings or 2.5 per cent, whichever is the greater. The rise next April is expected to be around 8.5 per cent, based on this month’s earnings figure, but moves are afoot to break the link. Mel Stride, the Pensions Secretary, hinted that the Government might tweak the system. He also indicated that, in the long run, the triple lock is “unsustainable”, raising a question over whether it would be kept by the Tories.

Asked that question in the Commons, Rishi Sunak defended the party’s track record but did not answer directly. Senior Tories who oppose the triple lock on pensions nonetheless appear to want to expand the state elsewhere rather than deal with far bigger welfare issues, such as the extraordinary number of people on long-term sick leave. Labour has declined to commit to the triple lock, which has helped raise the incomes of millions of pensioners who were so badly let down by the Blair-Brown governments. This has been a great success story for the Conservatives. Given their current position, it would be odd to be thinking of abandoning it.

