Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister

·6 min read

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.

At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan on Thursday.

“You must know about the cost of living crisis in England, which is really quite bad at the moment,” said Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, outside the Houses of Parliament.

“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver. But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”

Truss, 47, took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.

It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule, because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.

Truss became prime minister a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.

But as a national leader selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October — something that Truss and the Conservative Party are highly unlikely to do since the Tories are slumping in the polls.

“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership (campaign) and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC. “Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong."

Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.

Always colorful, he thinly disguised his bitterness at being forced out.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’’

Many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, though he was cyrptic about his plans. Instead, the man who studied classics at the University of Oxford backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said.

Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to “get Brexit done.”

But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. That paved the way for Truss, a one-time accountant who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2010.

Many people in Britain are still learning about their new leader.

Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.

She is expected to make her first speech as prime minister Tuesday afternoon outside No. 10 Downing Street.

Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help consumers pay household energy bills that are set to rise to an average of 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year — triple the cost of a year ago — on Oct. 1 unless she intervenes.

Rising food and energy prices, driven by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, have propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will slip into a prolonged recession by the end of the year.

Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.

Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative who admires Margaret Thatcher, says her priority is cutting taxes and slashing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say that will fuel further inflation while failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. The uncertainty has rattled money markets, driving the pound below $1.14 on Monday, its weakest since the 1980s.

In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn’t have to call a national election until late 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.

In addition to Britain's domestic woes, Truss and her new Cabinet will also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the EU.

Truss, as foreign secretary, was a firm supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia. She has said her first phone call with a world leader will be to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Truss has also pledged to increase U.K. defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product from just over 2% — another expensive promise.

But she’s likely to have much cooler conversations with EU leaders, who were annoyed by her uncompromising stance as foreign secretary in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, an unresolved Brexit issue that has soured relations between London and Brussels. With the U.K. threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty, and the EU launching legal action in response, the dispute could escalate into a trade war.

“I think she’s got a big, challenging job ahead of her,'' Robert Conway, 71, an electronics manufacturer, said in London. “Hopefully she’ll bring that, a new team, a new start, but it’s going to be a challenging job.”

___

Susie Blann, Sylvia Hui and Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this story.

Danica Kirka And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Markets haven’t ‘fully embraced’ Fed hawkishness yet, strategist says

    F.L.Putnam&nbsp;Chief Market Strategist Ellen Hazen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed consistency, inflation, interest rates, continued volatility, economic headwinds, consumer demand, investor sentiment, and energy.

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Russia received about 158 billion euros ($158 billion) in revenue for the sale of oil, natural gas and coal from February to August, more than half of which — some 85

  • Google, State Farm invest $1.5 billion in ADT

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss ADT stock performance after receiving a $1.5 billion investment from State Farm and Google.

  • Equifax says total consumer debt $2.32 trillion in Q2, up 8.2% from year ago

    TORONTO — Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year. The report by the credit rating agency says increases in new lending and higher spending linked to inflation helped boost non-mortgage debt to $591.4 billion, up 5.2 per cent from a year ago. It says average non-mortgage debt per consumer was $21,128, up 2.4 per cent compared with a year earlier. Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of advanced analyt

  • Brazil orders Apple to suspend iPhone sales without charger

    Brazil's government on Tuesday ordered Apple Inc to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers. The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger. In the order, published in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

  • Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years killed at least three people, dumped a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines on Tuesday. The death toll could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures, officials said. There was also greater public awareness about the storm and its risks. Typhoon Hinnamnor made impact just weeks after heavy rain around the capital, Seoul, caused flooding that killed at least 14 pe

  • Russia shuts off Nord Stream natural gas pipeline to Europe

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest surrounding Europe’s energy crisis.

  • 1 of the Best Canadian Growth Stocks to Bet on for a Year-End Rally!

    Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is down and out, but don't bet against its recovery! The post 1 of the Best Canadian Growth Stocks to Bet on for a Year-End Rally! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Is Trending Stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP) a Buy Now?

    Shopify (SHOP) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • FedEx Ground head faces contractor group's no-confidence vote

    The vote is scheduled to start on Tuesday and will end on Friday, Spencer Patton, president of the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP), said in a statement. Patton had launched the group last month to advocate for contractors. Last month, Patton ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after the company's actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Truss is off to Scotland to become UK leader

    LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss, a onetime accountant who has served in Parliament for the past 12 years, will become Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday when Queen Elizabeth II formally asks her to form a government. The ceremony, which will take place at a royal residence in Scotland, follows a bruising two-month contest to succeed Boris Johnson, who will formally offer his resignation to the queen shortly before Truss arrives to take up the mantle. The handover of power is governed by rules and tradi

  • Lufthansa rushes to avert second pilots' strike over pay

    BERLIN (AP) — German carrier Lufthansa said Tuesday that it planned to improve its pay offer to pilots in an effort to avert a two-day strike this week that could cause significant disruption to travelers. A union representing pilots announced plans for a walkout Wednesday and Thursday, while calling on the company to makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being canceled. Lu

  • Spanish league moves to expand in Middle East, North Africa

    MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league will attempt to expand its reach in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent, continuing its push to grow internationally and narrow the gap to the English Premier League. The new joint venture announced on Tuesday pairs the Spanish league with multinational esports and gaming organization Galaxy Racer, which has expertise in the region, on a 15-year deal with 50-50 participation. They aim to generate 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in revenue and

  • EU blocks merger of US firms in cancer screening sector

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-trust watchdog announced on Tuesday that it is blocking the buyout of cancer-screening company GRAIL by biotech giant Illumina in a rare move by European regulators against two U.S. companies. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing (NGS) systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while GRAIL is a health company developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early. Illumina announced an $8 billion acquisition of GRAIL in 2020. But the Eu

  • Israel says there's a 'high possibility' that veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot by its forces

    However, the IDF said it's "not possible to unequivocally determine" the source of the fatal gunshot, and won't pursue a criminal investigation.

  • California power prices soar to highest since 2020 in heat wave

    The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive day as the heat puts even greater strain on the electrical grid and significantly increases the likelihood of rotating outages being introduced for the first time in two years. “We need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the ISO, said in a release.

  • UK weighs huge support package as Europe battles energy crisis

    HELSINKI/ZURICH (Reuters) - - Britain's new prime minister was working on what looks set to be Europe's biggest energy crisis support package so far as countries scramble to protect households and businesses from soaring bills and shore up struggling suppliers. European governments are pushing through multibillion-euro packages to prevent utilities from collapsing and protecthouseholds amid soaring energy costs triggered mainly by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Benchmark European gas prices have surged about 340% in ayear, and jumped as much as 35% on Monday after Russia'sstate-controlled Gazprom said it would indefinitelyextend a shutdown to the major Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.