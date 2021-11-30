Conservative Pundits Slam 'Evil' Fox News Spin On COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Conservative commentators took personalities on Fox News to task for pushing the wild claim that the concerning new COVID-19 variant omicron is nothing more than an election ruse by Democrats.

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp said peddling of the conspiracy theory was “evil.” The Washington Post writer Max Boot, meanwhile, slammed the widely watched conservative network as “’covidiocy’ central.”

“Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth on Saturday said, “You can count on a variant about every October, every two years.” Fox News contributor Sean Duffy on Friday said Democrats would use the new variant to change election rules.

Fox News hosts suggest coronavirus variants are made up to help Democrats:



CAIN: “Always a new variant.”



HEGSETH: “Count on a variant about every October, every two years.”



CAIN: “You’re probably right…”



HEGSETH: [mimicking phone call] “We’re gonna need a new variant here.” pic.twitter.com/cXhbWY2vWa — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) November 27, 2021

“That’s evil. That is evil,” Cupp responded to the claims on Monday’s episode of CNN’s “New Day.”

“To get up and tell your viewers, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s probably just made up and so don’t believe any of the other science. Don’t believe about vaccines or boosters or anything else because it’s probably just Democrats.’ I don’t know another word for that,” she lamented.

Check out Cupp’s comments here:

Boot used his Post column to rip Fox News for pumping out “nonstop disinformation against vaccines even while enforcing a strict vaccine mandate of its own.”

“The rush to dismiss omicron as a hoax is demented and depressing on multiple levels,” he wrote. “It suggests that Republicans have learned nothing from their unwillingness to take COVID-19 seriously in 2020 because they thought it would hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.”

“But while Democrats benefited politically from Trump’s calamitous mishandling of the pandemic, its persistence, with its attendant supply chain woes and surging inflation, is now hurting President Biden,” Boot added. “Thus, it is malevolent idiocy to suggest that Democrats are hyping the omicron variant for nefarious ends.”

Read Boot’s column in full here.

