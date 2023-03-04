Conservative Pundit Dismantles Paul Ryan’s Claim About His Influence On Fox News

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes on Friday challenged Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s claim to be using his role on the board of Fox Corp. to temper the worst elements of Fox News from behind the scenes.

In an interview with Sykes last week, Ryan acknowledged that as a board member, he had “a responsibility to offer my opinion and perspective” on the conservative network, but said he did so in private.

But it’s just the same publicly-silent tactic then-House Speaker Ryan used with Donald Trump during his presidency, Sykes argued in his essay for The Bulwark.

Ryan’s response was part of the “hive-mind rationalization” on the right “that masquerades as a philosophy: That you can serve the greater good by staying silent — in the room — and therefore relevant,” wrote Sykes.

“By staying on the board, Ryan seems to be telling himself, he will be able to steer the network away from the craziness, and from batshit crazy lies about the election,” he added. “But here’s the thing: He didn’t.”

“Tucker Carlson and others continue to push the racist Great Replacement Theory, pro-Putin propaganda, vaccine disinformation, and bizarre and baseless conspiracy theories about the election,” he added.

Read Sykes’ full analysis here.

