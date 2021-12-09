Conservative party fined £17k for failing to declare donation over redecoration of Downing St flat

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for “failing to accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record” over the redecoration of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat, the Electoral Commission said on Thursday.

The long-awaited investigation concluded that laws on the reporting of donations were “not followed” over the expensive renovation.

It poses a fresh headache for the prime minister amid a storm of allegations relating to parties held at his No10 residence last Christmas - when indoor household mixing was banned in London.

The watchdog said: “The investigation found that the party failed to fully report a donation of £67,801.72 from Huntswood Associates Limited in October 2020.

“The donation included £52,801.72 connected to the costs of refurbishment to 11 Downing Street. The full value of the donation was not reported as required in the party’s Q4 2020 donation report.

“The Commission also concluded that the reference in the party’s financial records to the payment of £52,801.72 made by the party for the refurbishment was not accurate.”

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie had faced months of questions over works being done on their flat at 11 Downing Street - a four-bedroom living space that is more spacious than the two-bed flat above Number 10.

An article in Tatler claimed that, upon arrival, Mrs Johnson had set about removing Theresa May’s “John Lewis furniture nightmare”.

The makeover is said to have included £840-a-roll wallpaper and a £9,800 Baby Bear sofa. Mr Johnson and other ministers had previously refused to confirm whether the Tory party had agreed to the lavish redecoration.

Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: “We know that voters have concerns about the transparency of funding of political parties.

“Reporting requirements are in place so that the public can see where money is coming from, inaccurate reporting risks undermining trust in the system.

“The party’s decisions and actions reflected serious failings in its compliance systems.

Story continues

“As a large and well-resourced political party that employs compliance and finance experts, and that has substantial sums of money going through its accounts, the Conservative Party should have sufficiently robust systems in place to meet its legal reporting requirements.”

Mr Johnson and other ministers had previously refused to confirm whether the Tory party had agreed to the lavish redecoration.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The Conservative Party has received notification from the Electoral Commission that, in their judgement, the manner in which a payment was reported represented a technical breach of reporting requirements under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act.

“We have been in constant contact with the Electoral Commission with regards to this matter and have sought their advice as to how the transaction should be reported since it was made.

“We are considering whether to appeal this decision and will make a decision within 28 working days.”

Read More

Tories break ranks to condemn alleged No 10 Christmas party

PM in for grilling as leaked video heaps fresh pressure over No 10 party claims

Elections Bill is ‘a threat’ to Electoral Commission independence, says chairman