Conservative-PAC backed candidates lead school board races in Fort Worth suburbs

Candidates backed by conservative political action committees had commanding leads in suburban Fort Worth school board races, according to unofficial early results on Saturday.

Patriot Mobile, a Grapevine cellphone company that calls itself “America’s only Christian conservative wireless service provider,” poured $500,000 into a PAC to support candidates in the Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller and Mansfield school districts, where the races included debates about critical race theory and what books are on library shelves. Every one of its candidates was winning after early voting.

Carroll

Candidates in backed by Southlake Families PAC — founded by Tim O’Hare, the Republican nominee for Tarrant County judge — had big leads, according to unofficial early voting results. The PAC says it “is unapologetically rooted in Judeo-Christian values.” The candidates were also endorsed by True Texas Project, which grew out of the NE Tarrant Tea Party and was recently labeled an anti-government group.

Three candidates backed by Southlake Families won school board seats last year, including Andrew Yeager, who won in a race for a vacant seat and leads his re-election bid in Place 7 with 73.63% of the vote to Stephanie Williams’ 26.37%.

In Place 6, Alex Sexton leads with 74.18% of the vote to Laura Durant’s 25.82%

Grapevine-Colleyville

Candidates endorsed by True Texas Project and backed by Patriot mobile held leads after early voting.

Place 3: Tammy Nakamura leads with 52.89% of the vote to incumbent Louie Sullins’ 47.11%

Place 4: Kathy Florence-Spradley is in the lead with 54.16% of the vote with Dave Stine trailing with 45.84%.

Keller

The candidates backed by the conservative KISD Family Alliance and True Texas Project had big leads.

Place 1: Micah Young leads with more than 64% of the vote to incumbent Craig Allen’s nearly 36%.

Place 2: Joni Shaw Smith leads with 56.12% of the vote to Julie Nors’ 32.3% and incumbent Karina Davis’ 11.58%.

Place 3: Sandi Walker is stomping over James Duncan in Place 3 with nearly 70% of the vote to Duncan’s 30%.

Mansfield

Place 3: Craig Tipping leads with 52.37% to Benita Reed’s near 40% and Shawn Thompson’s 8%.

Place 4: Incumbent Kenziah Valdes Farrar leads with 59.52% and Amanda Jackson Sneed trails with 40.28% of the vote.

Place 5: Bianca Benevides Anderson is leading Place 5 with 54.54% of the vote to Le Keishia Dawkins’ 15.64% and Jo Anna Cruz Cardoza’s 29.82%

Place 7: Courtney Lackey Wilson leads with nearly 61% to Yolanda McPherson’s near 40%.