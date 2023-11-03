Conservative MP Bob Stewart guilty of racially abusing activist

A Conservative MP has been found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence after telling an activist to "go back to Bahrain".

Bob Stewart, MP for Beckenham in south-east London, got into a row with activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei outside the Foreign Office's Lancaster House in Westminster on 14 December.

He told Mr Alwadaei: "You're taking money off my country, go away."

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring fined the MP £600.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the 74-year-old had been attending an event hosted by the Bahraini Embassy when Mr Alwadaei, the director of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, shouted: "Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?"

Stewart replied: "Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain."

Paul Jarvis, prosecuting, told the court: "Mr Alwadaei felt upset and humiliated by what had taken place".

He added: "He (Stewart) demonstrated racial hostility towards Mr Alwadaei by way of his comments."

However, the prosecutor said Stewart "was not motivated by racial hostility".

'Honour at stake'

Asked for his thoughts on the allegations of racial hostility, Stewart said: "That's absurd, it's totally unfair. My life has been, I don't want to say destroyed, but I am deeply hurt at having to appear in a court like this.

"I am not a racist. He was saying that I was corrupt and that I had taken money.

"My honour was at stake in front of a large number of ambassadors."

The MP was also ordered to pay legal costs of £835.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk