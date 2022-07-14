The Conservative leadership rules and how Tories will elect the next Prime Minister

tory leadership election process how does conservative party leadership process work

The next Conservative leader is being selected by a process initially run by the MPs, before the final two are put in front of the party's 200,000 members to select a winner.

Conservative leadership candidates will be forced to agree in writing that they will not withdraw from the contest if they are one of the final two names put to a vote of the party's members, under new plans to stop MPs stitching up who is the next prime minister.

Senior Tories are desperate to stop one of the candidates withdrawing from the contest as Dame Andrea Leadsom did in 2016, handing the leadership unchallenged to the overwhelming favourite Theresa May before members were given a chance to vote.

The Telegraph understands that leadership rules include a 'Leadsom clause', under which any candidate who makes it to the final two will have to submit themselves to a vote of party members.

One senior party source said each candidate would have to agree that they "must go to the ballot of members if you get to the last two" when they enter the contest.

The hope is that the rules - agreed on Monday by both the party's ruling 1922 committee and board - will allow the leadership field to be narrowed quickly to a handful of Conservative candidates by the weekend.

One senior Tory MP said the selection process had to be truncated due to the fact that MPs start their summer holidays at the end of next week.

This meant that there was a "big disadvantage to candidates on the fringe" compared with household names. "Some of them are not even household names in their own houses," one senior Tory told the Telegraph.

Match report: What happened in round one?

Six candidates remain in the race after each securing the required backing of 30 MPs in the first ballot of the Tory parliamentary party.

The results were announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, with Rishi Sunak out in the lead with 88 votes, although he was followed more closely than expected by Penny Mordaunt, who had 67 backers. Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi fell short of the 30 votes from MPs they needed.

The Right of the party is split - between Liz Truss (50), Kemi Badenoch (40) and Suella Braverman (32) - while Tom Tugendhat, a more liberal 'One Nation Tory' candidate, stayed in the race with 37 supporters.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, took the results as a sign of support for "the candidate who's best placed to beat Labour and the Lib Dems". It is also a sign Mr Sunak can feel good about his prime ministerial prospects, but shows the strength of support for Ms Mordaunt - reflective of what members seem to think.

Votes secured...

Kemi Badenoch - 40

Suella Braverman - 32

Jeremy Hunt - 18 - OUT

Penny Mordaunt - 67

Rishi Sunak - 88

Liz Truss - 50

Tom Tugendhat - 37

Nadhim Zahawi - 25 - OUT

The candidates remaining in the field are now courting rivals who have been forced to withdraw and trying to get their endorsements and hopefully the support of MPs who had backed them.

What happens in round two?

MPs stuff their ballot papers into the 1922's historic metal ballot box marked 'CCO', under the watchful eye of Sir Graham and other 1922 board members, who will ensure it is a fair vote. Proxy votes are allowed for those colleagues who cannot vote in person.

The bar to stay in the contest will now increase. MPs with the support of fewer than 10 per cent of the parliamentary party - 36 MPs - will have to drop out.

MPs predict that this will trigger frenzied horse trading on Wednesday night and into Thursday, ahead of that day's second round of voting.

The second round of voting takes place on Thursday, July 14, when the last-placed leadership contender will automatically drop out.

What happens next?

After Thursday's second ballot there will be a pause of three days before MPs get a chance to grill the candidates about their policies on a "super Monday" of hustings.

Three sets of hustings are planned for Monday, July 18 - one by the 1922 Committee and open to all Tory MPs, one by the 92 group of senior Tory MPs and one by the anti-woke Common Sense group.

The next rounds of voting are planned for Tuesday, July 19, when one or two ballots might be held, depending on the number of candidates remaining.

A final day of voting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.

Party bosses are hopeful that by Thursday, July 21, two candidates will remain in the process.

The face-off begins

Officials at Conservative Central Office then take over and organise a series of hustings in the party's regional bases around the country for members to be able to grill the two remaining contenders.

The hustings - which in 2019 were held in places like Belfast, York, Darlington, Perth, Nottingham and Cardiff - will allow thousands of voting members to question the final two.

Tory members will be encouraged to vote for their choice to be leader by post by late August.

The winner will be announced on Monday, Sept 5.

The new Conservative leader and Prime Minister will have two days to prepare for their first meeting with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday Sept 7.