Conservative leadership rules: How Tories will choose the next Prime Minister

The next Conservative leader is being selected by a process initially run by the MPs, before the final two are put in front of the party's 200,000 members to select a winner.

Conservative leadership candidates will be forced to agree in writing that they will not withdraw from the contest if they are one of the final two names put to a vote of the party's members, under new plans to stop MPs stitching up who is the next prime minister.

Senior Tories are desperate to stop one of the candidates withdrawing from the contest as Dame Andrea Leadsom did in 2016, handing the leadership unchallenged to the overwhelming favourite Theresa May before members were given a chance to vote.

The Telegraph understands that leadership rules include a 'Leadsom clause', under which any candidate who makes it to the final two will have to submit themselves to a vote of party members.

One senior party source said each candidate would have to agree that they "must go to the ballot of members if you get to the last two" when they enter the contest.

The hope is that the rules - agreed by both the party's ruling 1922 committee and board - will allow the leadership field to be narrowed quickly to a handful of Conservative candidates by the weekend.

One senior Tory MP said the timetable for the selection process had to be truncated due to the fact that MPs start their summer holidays at the end of next week.

This meant that there was a "big disadvantage to candidates on the fringe" compared with household names. "Some of them are not even household names in their own houses," one senior Tory told the Telegraph.

Match report: What happened in round three?

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak remained in the lead, picking up 115 votes in the third round of voting on Monday, followed by Penny Mordaunt on 82 votes, Liz Truss on 71 and Kemi Badenoch on 58.

Tom Tugendhat was eliminated, securing just 31 votes.

The four remaining candidates will go through another round of voting on Tuesday, and the final round is scheduled for Wednesday.

Votes secured in third round...

Rishi Sunak - 115

Penny Mordaunt - 82

Liz Truss - 71

Kemi Badenoch - 58

Tom Tugendhat - 31 - OUT

Match report: What happened in round two?

Suella Braverman was knocked out on Thursday in the second round.

The results were announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, with Rishi Sunak out in the lead with 101 votes and Penny Mordaunt on 83.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were eliminated in the first round after falling short of the 30 votes needed to proceed.

Votes secured in second round...

Kemi Badenoch - 49

Suella Braverman - 27 - OUT

Penny Mordaunt - 83

Rishi Sunak - 101

Liz Truss - 64

Tom Tugendhat - 32

The face-off begins

Three sets of hustings occurred on Monday, July 18 - one by the 1922 Committee and open to all Tory MPs, one by the 92 group of senior Tory MPs and one by the anti-woke Common Sense group.

Officials at Conservative Central Office will now take over and organise a series of hustings in the party's regional bases around the country for members to be able to grill the two remaining contenders.

The hustings - which in 2019 were held in places like Belfast, York, Darlington, Perth, Nottingham and Cardiff - will allow thousands of voting members to question the final two.

Tory members will be encouraged to vote for their choice to be the next leader of the Conservative party by post by late August.

When will the next Prime Minister be announced

The winner will be announced on Monday, September 5.

The new Conservative leader and prime minister will have two days to prepare for their first meeting with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday September 7.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.