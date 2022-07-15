Conservative leadership rules: How Tories will choose the next Prime Minister

Christopher Hope
·4 min read
tory leadership process how choose next leader when next tory leadership vote round 3 remaining candidates hustings timetable results
The next Conservative leader is being selected by a process initially run by the MPs, before the final two are put in front of the party's 200,000 members to select a winner.

Conservative leadership candidates will be forced to agree in writing that they will not withdraw from the contest if they are one of the final two names put to a vote of the party's members, under new plans to stop MPs stitching up who is the next prime minister.

Senior Tories are desperate to stop one of the candidates withdrawing from the contest as Dame Andrea Leadsom did in 2016, handing the leadership unchallenged to the overwhelming favourite Theresa May before members were given a chance to vote.

The Telegraph understands that leadership rules include a 'Leadsom clause', under which any candidate who makes it to the final two will have to submit themselves to a vote of party members.

One senior party source said each candidate would have to agree that they "must go to the ballot of members if you get to the last two" when they enter the contest.

The hope is that the rules - agreed on Monday by both the party's ruling 1922 committee and board - will allow the leadership field to be narrowed quickly to a handful of Conservative candidates by the weekend.

One senior Tory MP said the selection process had to be truncated due to the fact that MPs start their summer holidays at the end of next week.

This meant that there was a "big disadvantage to candidates on the fringe" compared with household names. "Some of them are not even household names in their own houses," one senior Tory told the Telegraph.

Match report: What happened in round two?

Five candidates remain in the race after Suella Braverman was knocked out on Thursday in the second round.

The results were announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, with Rishi Sunak out in the lead with 101 votes and Penny Mordaunt on 83.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were eliminated in the first round after falling short of the 30 votes needed to proceed.

Votes secured in second round...

  • Kemi Badenoch - 49

  • Suella Braverman - 27 - OUT

  • Penny Mordaunt - 83

  • Rishi Sunak - 101

  • Liz Truss - 64

  • Tom Tugendhat - 32

The candidates remaining in the field will now try to court Mrs Braverman's supporters to try and win their backing ahead of round three next week.

What happens in round three?

MPs will again stuff their ballot papers into the 1922's historic metal ballot box marked 'CCO', under the watchful eye of Sir Graham and other 1922 board members, who will ensure it is a fair vote. Proxy votes are allowed for those colleagues who cannot vote in person.

The candidate who comes last will again automatically drop out of the race, freeing up more MPs to be wooed by the remaining contenders for the further rounds of voting next week.

When is the next Tory leadership vote?

The next rounds of voting are planned for Monday and Tuesday next week, with the final round scheduled for Wednesday.

When are the leadership hustings?

After today's second ballot there will be a pause of three days before MPs get a chance to grill the candidates about their policies on a "super Monday" of hustings.

Three sets of hustings are planned for Monday, July 18 - one by the 1922 Committee and open to all Tory MPs, one by the 92 group of senior Tory MPs and one by the anti-woke Common Sense group.

The face-off begins

Officials at Conservative Central Office then take over and organise a series of hustings in the party's regional bases around the country for members to be able to grill the two remaining contenders.

The hustings - which in 2019 were held in places like Belfast, York, Darlington, Perth, Nottingham and Cardiff - will allow thousands of voting members to question the final two.

Tory members will be encouraged to vote for their choice to be the next leader of the Conservative party by post by late August.

When will the next Prime Minister be announced

The winner will be announced on Monday, September 5.

The new Conservative leader and prime minister will have two days to prepare for their first meeting with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday September 7.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

