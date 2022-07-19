Conservative leadership race latest: Tory MPs to vote again as candidates fight to make final two

Another vote in the Tory leadership contest will be held on Tuesday as the remaining candidates battle to make the final two and become the next prime minister.

Conservative MPs will cast their vote in this round between noon to 2pm, with a result expected at 3pm. The lowest placed candidate will be eliminated.

On Monday, Tom Tugendhat dropped out of the race with the lowest number of votes, while former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, looks likely to make the final ballot with 115 votes.

Penny Mordaunt placed second, with her support dropping by one vote from the previous round to 82, while Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, placed third with 71.

Kemi Badenoch remains in the race at fourth on 58 votes.

In a statement, eliminated candidate Mr Tugendhat said: “People are ready for a clean start and our party must deliver on it and put trust back into politics.”

A ballot will be repeated on Wednesday, leaving only two candidates. The final two will then go before the party’s membership in a vote before the new prime minister is announced on September 5, in time for Parliament returning from recess.

Grant Shapps insists Boris Johnson has not checked out as PM

07:38 , Josh Salisbury

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Boris Johnson has not checked out early from No 10 as the Prime Minister is criticised for not playing a direct enough role in combating the heatwave.

He told Sky News: "It's literally not true, in fact exactly the opposite is the truth."

Shown the Prime Minister's ride in a Typhoon fighter jet, Mr Shapps tried to defend the flight.

"In the end he has responsibility for Britain's security," Mr Shapps said.

"There is a war going on in Europe. Why on earth would he not go and meet with the RAF"

Real wages drops fastest on record - new figures

07:35 , Josh Salisbury

The squeeze on people’s pay packets was revealed on Tuesday as official figures showed real wages are dropping faster than at any time since records began.

Story continues

Although regular pay excluding bonuses grew by 4.3 per cent between March and May 2022, that is less than half the rate of inflation in May of 9.1 per cent.

With the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could rise to 11 per cent in the autumn, workers face the prospect of their salaries being further eroded by spiralling prices.

The latest figures from the ONS comes hours before the Government is due to announce its pay offer for many public sector workers.

Read our full story here.

Government to announce public sector pay offers amid high inflation

07:24 , Josh Salisbury

The Government will announce its pay offer for many public sector workers later Tuesday, with unions warning against offers well below the rate of inflation.

There has been speculation that the offers will be around 5%, which unions point out is less than half the current level of RPI inflation.

NHS workers have been waiting months for a pay rise which was due in April.

Downing Street provided a list of the professions for which public sector pay awards will be reported on Tuesday.

They are: school teachers, health workers on the Agenda for Change contract (including nurses), doctors and dentists, police officers, the armed forces, prison officers, NHS very senior managers, the judiciary, senior civil servants, senior military, and police and crime commissioners.

Recap: The votes all Tory leadership candidates received ahead of Tuesday’s vote

07:16 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of all the latest in UK politics including the Tory leadership race.

As a recap, here’s how things stand with the Tory leadership contest as MPs head into another ballot later Tuesday.

On Monday, candidates received the following votes:

Rishi Sunak - 115 votes

Penny Mordaunt - 82 votes

Liz Truss - 71 votes

Kemi Badenoch - 58 votes