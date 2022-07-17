Conservative leadership race latest: Penny Mordaunt shutsdown claims she supported gender self-ID

Anthony France
·5 min read
Conservative party leadership contender Penny Mordaunt (PA Wire)
Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has fired back at claims she supported gender self-identification when she was a government equalities minister.

Under attack in the first TV debate, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took aim at Ms Mordaunt claiming she had backed self-ID for those who wanted to transition and that they together had reversed the policy.

Ms Mordaunt hit back saying she was not in favour of self-ID, although she had ordered a review of the Gender Recognition Act.

The Sunday Times reported it had seen government papers which appeared to suggest she was in favour of removing at least one element of the medical process required for transgender people to legally transition.

It said another paper from February 2020 confirmed the Government’s support for self-ID ended after she was replaced as the minister in charge.

In response, her spokesperson said in a statement shared on Twitter: “The fact that so much of this contest has been distracted by side issues instead of the cost-of-living crisis impacting millions of people, is a major disappointment.

“Arguing about policy is one thing, but questioning Penny’s values and integrity must be challenged.

“To be clear, on the issue of self ID, leaked documents prove that all ministers in the department wanted to maintain medical involvement, including Penny. Other ministers can back this up.”

Baroness Williams, who was junior equalities minister at the time, supported Ms Mordaunt.

The final five contenders in the Tory race will take part in the second televised debate at 7pm on ITV on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak wears £490 Prada shoes on visit to Teeside building site

08:22 , Anthony France

Tory supporters are making mischief pointing out that when Rishi Sunak visited a building site in Teesside yesterday to argue that inflation must be restrained before any tax cuts can take place, he was wearing £490 brown Prada suede loafers - more than a week’s average wage in the area.

Last week, the former chancellor was accused of being “out of touch” when a video surfaced in which he suggested that he had “no working-class friends”.

Rishi Sunak wears £490 brown Prada suede loafers on visit to Teesside building site (REUTERS)
Sunak was yesterday at pains to emphasise his more humble background as the son of a pharmacist. “I learned the value of hard work in my mum’s shop,” he said.

“I also did my mum’s accounts, so you really understand the challenges of trying to make all the numbers add up and what it takes to run a small business.”

Tom Tugendhat: “It’s only human for young people to want a home of their own"

08:00 , Anthony France

Tom Tugendhat says his “dream” of his children being able to afford their own home is “turning into a nightmare” as he sets out proposals on housing in the Tory leadership campaign.

The chairman of the foreign affairs committee warns: “We simply have to build more homes.” ,

He added: “One day I would like my children to be able to afford to buy their own home. It is only human to want to provide for the next generation.

“Unfortunately this dream for so many of us is turning into a nightmare. The average age of a first-time buyer has now risen to above 30 in every region of the country.

“More young people are living with their parents for longer, unable to afford to pay rising rental costs let alone save up for a deposit. This makes it harder for businesses to recruit staff, which impacts their career and pay prospects.”

Kemi Badenoch to do ‘whatever it takes’ to deal with illegal Channel crossings

07:46 , Anthony France

Kemi Badenoch has promised to do “whatever it takes to deal with the small boats issue” as she pitched controlling immigration at the centre of her campaign for the Tory leadership.

It came with the former equalities minister in fourth place but many MPs believing she is well-placed to pick up votes in the third round on Monday, having impressed many activists with her performances so far in the contest.

The MP for Saffron Walden outlined a focus on property ownership, border control and family as the “first, and best, source of welfare” as herself and the four other contenders still in the contest prepare for the second televised debate to be screened on ITV on Sunday evening.

“Property ownership should be spread as widely as possible. Nations need borders. The family is the first, and best, source of welfare,” she wrote in The Sunday Times.

“People – rightly – recognise that building more homes while doing nothing to bring immigration down is like running up the down escalator,” she added.

07:34 , Lily Waddell

Key dates in the Conservative leadership contest

– Sunday July 17: Today. Second debate. ITV will host a televised debate at 7pm.

– Monday July 18: Third round of voting. The ballot on Monday and subsequent rounds on the following days will eliminate the contender with the fewest votes until only two remain – who will then go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

– Tuesday July 19: Third debate at 8pm. Sky News’ Kay Burley is scheduled to host the debate.

– Friday July 22 onwards: Hustings are to take place around the country over the summer to help party members determine their choice for the new Conservative leader.

– Monday September 5: New Conservative leader announced. The new prime minister will be announced on September 5 when MPs return to Westminster from their summer break.

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w