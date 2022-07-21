Conservative leadership race latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak bid for party members’ support after making final ballot

Josh Salisbury and Bill McLoughlin
·14 min read
Conservative leadership race latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak bid for party members’ support after making final ballot

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are setting out their stalls to win over the Tory party membership after successfully making the final ballot to become the next prime minister.

Ms Truss has vowed to bring in an emergency budget to cut tax if she becomes the next prime minister and criticised Rishi Sunak’s record as Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak said he was a Thatcherite who would drive radical reforms and vowed he could win the next election against Labour’s Keir Starmer.

The pair will now go in front of party members in a series of hustings before the winner of the leadership contest is announced on September 5, in time for Parliament returning from recess. The first of the hustings will take place in Leeds on July 28, and the last will be held in London on August 31.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak arrive for hustings event in London

11:46 , Bill Mcloughlin

Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a hustings (Getty Images)
Liz Truss arrives for hustings (PA)
Liz Truss arrives for hustings (PA)

Boris Johnson holds a roundtable meeting with senior business leaders

11:21 , Bill Mcloughlin

Boris Johnson held a roundtable meeting with senior business leaders to mark the start of the retail partnership’s launch as part of the Help for Households campaign on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a roundtable meeting with senior business leaders (PA)
(PA)
Labour MP pokes fun at Liz Truss

11:00 , Bill Mcloughlin

Labour MP Kerry McCarthy poked fun at Tory leadership contender Liz Truss by saying she ignored warnings that trade deals would shrink the food and farming sectors, and “that is a disgrace”.

The MP Bristol East said: “It’s been revealed that when Ms Truss was trade secretary, the now Foreign Secretary ignored advice from her own officials that the Australian and New Zealand trade agreements would shrink our food and farming sectors. I think we can all agree that that is a disgrace.”

Following laughter from the Opposition benches, following the reference to a video of Ms Truss branding high imports of food a “disgrace”, she said: “I’m glad someone got the joke.”

The Labour MP then added: “The food and farming sectors are already hurting due to severe labour shortages and rising costs, and these rushed trade agreements could be the final nail in the coffin.

“If the Foreign Secretary couldn’t be trusted to do the right thing for farmers, can she be trusted to run the country?”

Boris Johnson to give oral evidence to Privileges Committee

10:26 , Bill Mcloughlin

A report from the Privileges Committee has confirmed Boris Johnson will give evidence at the inquiry into his statement regarding the parties held in No10 during the pandemic.

The Privileges Committee also insisted its inquiry will go ahead despite Mr Johnson's resignation as Tory leader and his expected departure from No 10 in September.

The committee said "some have suggested" the inquiry is no longer necessary.

"Our inquiry, however, is into the question of whether the House was misled, and political developments are of no relevance to that.

"The House charged the committee with this task and we are obliged to continue with it."

Liz Truss jokes over replacing Downing Street’s wallpaper

10:09 , Bill Mcloughlin

Liz Truss has joked that, if elected prime minister, she would not have time to think about changing the wallpaper in No10 - a reference to Boris Johnson’s controversial refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat.

Appearing on GB News, she was asked if she plans to remove the infamous gold wallpaper.

“I’m not going to have the time to be thinking about the wallpaper in No 10, because we’ve only got two years until the general election - we need to hit the ground running,” the Tory leadership hopeful said.

She told the programme she is a fan of 1980s music, with I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston her go-to karaoke song.

Liz Truss to attack Sunak over raising taxes, says former minister

09:49 , Bill Mcloughlin

David Gauke, the former justice secretary, has said that Liz Truss will attack Rishi Sunak on raising taxes but is vulnerable over her perceived lack of popularity.

He told Sky News: "I think the main challenge for Liz is to convey to the Conservative membership that she can win a general election.

"Where Rishi Sunak will look to, if you like, attack her is to point to any evidence that exists that suggests that he is more popular with the electorate, and he is more likely to retain power at the next general election.

"I think Sunak's big difficulty is that he is seen as a person who has lifted taxes.

"There are good arguments for why taxes have had to go up but they might not be arguments that persuade Conservative members.

"So that is why I think Liz Truss will focus on taxes and the economy, and Rishi Sunak will focus on who can win the next general election."

The Times backs Rishi Sunak

09:39 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Times has announced its support for Rishi Sunak, the newspaper said on Thursday.

Ahead of the regional husting to determine the Tory party’s next leader, The Times concludes: “Only Rishi Sunak has proven himself willing to confront the compromises and sacrifices this difficult moment demands.

“Tory members must recognise that the choice before them is between hard reality or consoling fiction.

“Voters will not forgive the party another fit of self-indulgence.”

Rishi Sunak’s tax hikes are ‘inflationary’ says Tory MP

09:20 , Bill Mcloughlin

Marcus Fysh, MP for Yeovil and Somerset has attacked Rishi Sunak’s tax plans, while praising Liz Truss.

Following Ms Truss’ pledge to cut taxes, Mr Fysh said: “Rishi’s tax hikes on employment and business are inherently inflationary.

Liz Truss is quite right to want to reverse them to increase supply, against what is supply shock driven inflation.”

Ruth Davidson backs Rishi Sunak

09:06 , Bill Mcloughlin

Former leader of the Scottish Tory party, Ruth Davidson, has pledged her support for Rishi Sunak.

Truss says she had wanted Boris Johnson to stay on as PM

08:54 , Josh Salisbury

The Foreign Secretary has said she had wanted Boris Johnson to carry on as prime minister.

Liz Truss, who some have labelled the continuity candidate, was grilled on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about her own judgment in backing Mr Johnson.

"I wanted Boris to carry on as Prime Minister. I think he did a fantastic job with the 2019 election, winning us a massive majority. He delivered Brexit, he delivered the vaccines.

"Regrettably, we got to a position where he didn't command the support of our parliamentary party," she said.

"My judgment was that he admitted that he had made a mistake, or several mistakes, over the course of the last year, but the positive side of the balance sheet was extremely positive."

Asked whether she is the continuity Johnson candidate, she said: "What I am not is the continuity economic policy candidate, because I think that is where we didn't get it right."

Truss says she is committed to NHS spending

08:50 , Josh Salisbury

Liz Truss has added she is "completely committed" to Government promises for NHS spending.

The Foreign Secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme what happens to Government proposals for new hospitals and NHS spending if her plan to cut taxes does not succeed in generating growth.

Rejecting the suggestion it is a "gamble", she said: "I'm completely committed to that NHS spending, to the hospitals, to the doctors.

"What is a gamble is what we're doing at the moment.

"What is the gamble is what we're doing at the moment because, currently, the United Kingdom is projected to head for a recession. So we need to do something different in order to get growth going, in order to put money in people's pockets."

Truss insists tax cuts are not a gamble and will decrease inflation

08:45 , Josh Salisbury

Truss has also insisted her economic plan of immediate tax cuts is not a gamble and that it wouldn’t fuel inflation.

The promise was criticised by Rishi Sunak during a televised debate, who called it “something for nothing” economics, and even suggested it was socialism.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she is challenging the economic “orthodoxy” that has prevailed for the past few decades.

Asked what the current level of debt interest is, Ms Truss said: “I know we’ve got significant debt interest... tens of billions of pounds.”

But she added: “We have got the highest taxes for 70 years and we have got lower debt than the United States, than Japan, than Canada.

“No other countries are raising taxes.”

Truss: I argued against national insurance rise

08:42 , Josh Salisbury

Liz Truss has denied changing her mind on the corporation tax rise when asked by host Nick Robinson why she sat in a Cabinet which backed it.

Ms Truss has vowed to scrap the policy if she is successful as PM, and has criticised opponent, Rishi Sunak, who was then Chancellor, for raising the tax burden.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Let’s be clear: When I was sat at that Cabinet table I opposed the National Insurance rise before it happened and tried to stop it because I thought it was a mistake.

“I thought it was a mistake to miss our manifesto commitment and break our manifesto commitment and I thought it was a mistake to raise taxes in these very difficult times”.

Truss says she has been on political journey since Lib Dem and Remain past

08:36 , Josh Salisbury

Liz Truss said she has “developed her ideas” when asked about her past as a Liberal Democrat and Remain voter.

Ms Truss said her student past as a republican and a Liberal Democrat campaigner showed she had been on a political journey.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I have developed my political views and ideas. The iea that someone should have the same views and ideas aged 17 as aged 56 is completely ludicrous”.

She added: “What you’ll always get from me is someone who’s completely honest about what they’re thinking, what you see is what you get, when I make a promise I deliver on that promise.

“And I’ve done that every single time, and when I make a mistake as I did supporting Remain in 2016, I admit that and I move on”.

Truss says she was ‘wrong’ to back Remain in 2016 Brexit referendum

08:29 , Josh Salisbury

Liz Truss has said she was wrong in backing Remain in the 2016 Referendum.

When played a clip of her backing Remain and warning of the negative consequences of Brexit, Ms Truss said she accepted she was wrong about some of the “portents of doom” predicted during the referendum campaign.

She told the Today Programme: “When people voted for Brexit in 2016, I fully embraced the choice people had made.

“I was wrong, and I’m prepared to admit I was wrong.

“Some of the portents of doom didn’t happen and instead we’ve actually unleashed new opportunities and I’ve been one of the leading figures driving those opportunities.”

Truss: I am not modelling myself on Thatcher

08:23 , Josh Salisbury

Liz Truss has denied modelling herself after Margaret Thatcher in her first broadcast interview.

Pressed by Today Programme host Nick Robinson that she models herself after the Iron Lady, Ms Truss said: “I don’t accept that. I am my own person.

“I’m from a very different background, I grew up in Yorkshire, I went to a comprehensive school.

“I am somebody who has worked all my life to get things done and that’s what I want to in the job”.

Truss: My biggest fear is loss of freedom around the world

08:20 , Josh Salisbury

Giving her broadcast interview in the Tory leadership campaign, Liz Truss has said her biggest fear is freedom and democracy being rolled back.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme about her fears, Ms Truss said: “What I worry about is the future of our country and the future of freedom and democracy.

“I think we’re at a critical stage in world affairs. We’ve never had a threat like this on European soil for a generation. So my biggest fear would be that aggressors would have some kind of success and I think that would be a disaster.

We’re in a fight between democracy and freedom and autocracy … My biggest fear is that could be rolled back.

I think every day when I get up in the morning, ‘What can I do to change things?’ I'm compelled to do that. I’m pretty hard working, I’m pretty direct. I will bulldoze through, frankly, the things that need to be done.”

Truss backer slams Sunak as ‘irresponsible’ Chancellor

08:06 , Josh Salisbury

A Liz Truss backer has slammed Rishi Sunak as an “irresponsible” Chancellor.

John Redwood, MP for Wokingham, said: “He went on printing money all through 2021 after lockdowns giving us high inflation.

“We need a change of economic policy and more value for money from spending."

Mr Redwood, who worked under Thatcher, also said Mr Sunak was not a Thatcherite.

Don’t give Tory members a vote in leadership contests because it’s ‘miserable’, says MP

08:00 , Josh Salisbury

Tobias Ellwood, the senior backbench MP who recently lost the party whip over failing to back the Government in a confidence vote, has suggested the Tory membership should not have a vote in a future leadership contest because it has been “miserable”.

Speaking on Times Radio, the MP said: “There’s been an awful lot of blue-on-blue over the past couple of weeks, I do hope we can raise the bar.

“There is an argument that if we are to repeat this exercise again, or have to in government, that maybe we don’t take this process to the membership as well, that we have a more detailed and controlled process.

“This has been a miserable couple of weeks for the party itself.

“We’ve not showcased the ideas, the vision, and expressed to the electorate any justification for us to remain in Government right now.”

Tory councillor tells candidates: Stop bickering

07:47 , Josh Salisbury

A Tory councillor has told the leadership candidates to focus on policies rather than attacking each other.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Cheshire East councillor Liz Wardle said: “I can’t even tell you how much it annoys me.

“I don’t find it entertaining and I don’t think those at the grassroots find it entertaining. My message is: ‘get over it’.

“You need to be focused on your own policies. You need to focused on persuading me, and others like me, why you have the right to be prime minister of this country.

“I don’t want to hear any bickering, mudslinging.”

Sunak backer makes veiled criticism of Truss’s student Lib Dem membership

07:46 , Josh Salisbury

A Rishi Sunak backer has made a veiled criticsm of Liz Truss’s student membership of the Liberal Democrats in an interview on the Today programme.

Former Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, said Mr Sunak was a “traditional Conservative” - saying he had never been a member of the Lib Dems.

Ms Truss was a Liberal Democrat activist while a student at Oxford University.

Mr Jenrick said: “I’ve known Rishi for a long time and rightly he’s a traditional Conservative.

“He joined the Conservative Party early in his life, he was never a member of the Lib Dems, he was a conviction Brexiteer, he’s an entrepreneur and business person.

“He wants to drive growth in this country just like Margaret Thatcher did in the 1980s.”

Truss and Sunak set out stalls for party members’ vote

07:33 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of all the latest in UK politics and the Tory leadership race.

Overnight, both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have set out their stalls to the Tory party membership on why they should be the next PM.

In her pitch in the Daily Mail, Ms Truss vowed to "hit the ground running by immediately cutting taxes, growing our economy and unleashing the potential of everyone".

And she attacked the Government's tax record as going “in the wrong direction”, which was overseen by Mr Sunak until he resigned, triggering Mr Johnson's ultimate downfall.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak said he was the candidate best place to beat Keir Starmer in a general election.

He also wowed that he would govern as a Thatcherite were he successful in winning the leadership.

