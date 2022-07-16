Conservative leadership race latest: Final five clash over trans rights and tax cuts in first televised debate

(PA)

The final five Conservative leadership candidates took part in the first televised debate on Friday where they clashed over trans rights, tax cuts and Boris Johnson.

In the first flashpoint of the evening, Liz Truss joined Kemi Badenoch in accusing Penny Mordaunt of pursuing a policy of gender self-identification when she had responsibility for equalities – something she strongly denied.

Ms Mordaunt, a former women and equalities minister, said while she had carried out a consultation of the Gender Recognition Act but she had “never been in favour of self-ID”.

Tom Tugendhat also drew the first applause from the Channel 4 studio audience when he was the only candiate to answer “no” when asked if Boris Johnson was an honest man.

Former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak aimed his own attacks at Ms Mordaunt and the Foreign Secretary, claiming the pair had “fairytale” plans for the economy.

A second debate will be hosted by ITV at 7pm on Sunday.