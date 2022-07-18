Conservative leadership race latest: Another Tory hopeful to be eliminated in race for No 10

(PA)

Contenders for the Conservative leadership will be whittled down to just four on Monday as MPs cast their votes in the third round of the contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson.

The remaining candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in the latest TV debate – staged by ITV – on Sunday evening.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who topped both the first two ballots clashed with international trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over the economy, with Mr Sunak branding Ms Truss’s tax plans as “socialism”.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the last ballot and are battling to avoid elimination – squared off over who had the record and experience to be prime minister.

The third ballot will be held between 5pm and 7pm on Monday, with results at 8pm. At 10pm MPs will vote on whether they have confidence in the Government.