Conservative leadership race: Ben Wallace endorses Liz Truss as he attacks Rishi Sunak’s lack of experience

David Bond
·4 min read
(REUTERS)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has questioned Rishi Sunak’s experience to become Britain’s next Prime Minister after he threw his support behind the former Chancellor’s Tory leadership rival Liz Truss.

Ahead of a crucial weekend of campaigning for the two Tory leadership contenders Mr Wallace’s endorsement of Ms Truss is seen as a major boost to the Foreign Secretary’s chances of winning the race for No10.

Before the Tory leadership contest began earlier this month, the Defence Secretary was seen as a frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson, coming out on top in early polls of the Conservative members who will ultimately make the decision by September 5. But he decided not to run, leading to a fight among candidates to secure his support.

Explaining his decision on Sky News on Friday morning, Mr Wallace said Ms Truss’s experience as a minister in the Treasury as well as the Foreign Office and international trade, as well as her commitment to spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence, gave her the edge.

“She’s actually incredibly experienced in government. You know, she is the only candidate that did nearly two years in the treasury as the Chief Secretary of Treasury. She was in international trade, and negotiated trade deals. And now she has been a foreign secretary. That’s a broad experience that I’m afraid Rishi doesn’t have. Yes, he’s been, you know, in the Chancellery, but he doesn’t have that broad experience.”

Mr Wallace also doubled down on his criticism of Mr Sunak for triggering Mr Johnson’s downfall by resigning as Chancellor, citing major disagreements with the Prime Minister over economic policy.

But the Defence Secretary said: “I just don’t think walking out at a time of a crisis is the right course of action. There were other mechanisms to do what they wanted. If Rishi Sunak didn’t want the Prime Minister to be Prime Minister, there are other mechanisms to do that. And that goes for all the other ministers. He made his choices. He reconciles himself with that.

“My judgement was, you know, well, first of all, I didn’t want the Prime Minister to go but if I had been in that position, I think there was another mechanism of doing it.”

Following Thursday night’s first hustings event with the two candidates in Leeds, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak were back on the campaign trail on Friday with the former Chancellor expected to be canvassing Tory members in Kent while the Foreign Secretary was expected to be in Suffolk and Norfolk.

With ballots set to be posted to the 160,000 Conservative activists who will decide the contest early next week, it is a make or break weekend for Mr Sunak who is behind in polls of Tory members.

In an appeal to the Tory base, Mr Sunak announced plans on Thursday vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister.

He said in the Daily Express: “We are far too soft on foreigners who commit crimes in our country so I will double the number of foreign offenders we deport. I will cut crime by locking the most prolific offenders up, keeping them locked up, and building the prison space needed to do so.”

Former Security Minister Damian Hinds, who is backing Mr Sunak, insisted the former Chancellor could still win the contest.

He added: “The more members hear from Rishi, the more they get to meet Rishi actually, the more inclined they are to vote for Rishi as the candidate with the record, the experience, the character and the vision, not only to put in place, Conservative policies to make sure that we can win this historic fifth general election that we need to win against Labour.”

Mr Hinds, Tory MP for Hampshire East, also defended Mr Sunak’s plans to slash VAT on energy bills if he becomes Prime Minister and questioned Ms Truss’s own tax cutting plans which his camp argues will drive up inflation.

He said there was a “big difference” between the plan to cut VAT on energy bills and “unfunded, massive increases in spending or cuts in taxes and all the borrowing that brings with it”. He added: “Stoking inflation is the last thing you want, when you’ve got a cost of living crisis.”

