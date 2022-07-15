Conservative leadership latest: Liz Truss gets more backers as race whittled down

Liz Truss has gained more supporters after the race to become the next Tory party leader and prime minister was whittled down to five.

Suella Braverman, who was eliminated in the second round with 27 votes, backed current third-runner Ms Truss, saying she would be “the best person to unite the party".

She urged all MPs who backed her to transfer their votes over to Ms Truss’s campaign, which formally launched Thursday and gained 64 votes in the second ballot.

Steve Baker MP, who ran Ms Braverman's campaign, has pledged that he would move his support to whoever she chose.

Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, has also appealed to Kemi Badenoch, who placed fourth in Thursday’s vote to stand aside for the Foreign Secretary, calling for “unity among free marketeers".

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt remained in the top two spots after the second round of voting, on Thursday, with 101 votes and 83 votes respectively.

The five remaining candidates will all take part in a televised debate on Channel 4 at 7.30pm on Friday, the broadcaster has confirmed while two further debates will be held on Sunday and Tuesday.

The next round of voting will take place on Monday, with candidates hoping that TV debates, the first of which is due to take place Friday, could provide a boost to their campaigns.

Minister denies ‘black ops’ campaign against Penny Mordaunt

08:47 , Bill Mcloughlin

Transport minister Wendy Morton has denied that the team behind Liz Truss’s leadership bid is involved in a so-called “black ops” campaign against rival Penny Mordaunt.

Ms Mordaunt has so far outpolled the Foreign Secretary in the two ballots of Tory MPs.

Ms Morton, appearing on Times Radio, said she is “absolutely not” involved in any kind of untoward campaign.

“What I am involved in is a campaign to get Liz Truss elected as the next leader of the Conservative Party because I happen to think, I know, that she’s the right candidate. I worked with her at the Foreign Office and I saw first-hand how hard-working she is, how dedicated she is, and how she just gets on with the job and she delivers.”

Story continues

She said the Truss camp is not concerned about the lead Ms Mordaunt has maintained against the Foreign Secretary.

“You know, we have still got rounds of voting to go, there are still candidates, there are colleagues out there who have not declared for a candidate, there are colleagues who have voted for candidates who have now dropped out of the race. So it’s all to play for.”

She said Ms Truss represents a “broad church” of the Conservative Party.

MP lashes out at Lord Frost’s leadership intervention

08:27 , Bill Mcloughlin

Simon Hoare, the chair of the Northern Ireland affairs select committee, has criticised Lord Frost after the former Brexit minister said Kemi Badenoch should pull out of the race in order to support Liz Truss.

I don’t wish to be rude BUT who the hell is an unelected, failed Minister to tell any MP what to do? For some unknown reason David Frost perpetually thinks we give a flying xxxx what he thinks. We don’t and we won’t https://t.co/7PC7Q2fshr — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) July 15, 2022

Penny Mordaunt has a ‘huge amount of respect’ for Lord Frost, says backer

08:07 , Bill Mcloughlin

John Lamont, Ms Mordaunt’s campaign co-ordinator in Scotland, said she has a “huge amount of respect” for Lord Frost, despite his criticism of her and his backing of her Tory leadership rival Liz Truss.

Asked if he was “surprised” by Lord Frost’s “savage” criticism of Ms Mordaunt’s leadership bid, Mr Lamont told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Look, I’m here to put forward the positive case for why I think Penny is the best candidate to be our next prime minister, I will leave it to others to explain Lord Frost’s words.

“I know that Penny has a huge amount of respect for Lord Frost. Lord Frost did a huge amount to assist our Brexit negotiations before he resigned from Government.

“Penny will continue to fight to get Brexit delivered, always has done and always will continue to do so.”

What time is tonight’s TV debate?

07:51 , Bill Mcloughlin

Channel 4 has confirmed all five candidates will take place in a debate at 7.30pm tonight.

Two further debates will be held on Sunday and then on Tuesday, following the next round of voting on Monday.

Former Tory leader says question for candidates is ‘who can deliver Brexit benefits?’

07:30 , Josh Salisbury

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is backing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race, said Friday the main question for candidates was: “What did you do to deliver the benefits of Brexit to a country that chose to leave the European Union?"

He told LBC: “We can't just elect somebody because for a short period of time, they may look better than others.

“What we're actually electing is not, in a way, a popularity contest.

“We're electing somebody who has to govern for probably two years with a huge set of crises."

Lord Frost urges Badenoch to stand aside and back Truss

07:23 , Josh Salisbury

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to pull out of the contest and back Liz Truss.

"Kemi and Suella Braverman set out convincing programmes, with differing emphases, for change," the 57-year-old wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

"But Liz's depth of experience, her energy and ideas - as well as the simple fact she has the most votes of the three - put her in the lead.

However, Ms Badenoch’s campaign has resisted pressure to stand down her leadership bid to prevent Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt from winning the keys to No10.

Her spokesman said: “Kemi has brought interesting ideas and a new approach to this leadership contest. She is looking forward to the debates this weekend.

“She has no intention of stepping down and is in it to win."

Recap: Where do leadership candidates stand after second ballot?

07:18 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest in UK politics and the Conservative leadership race.As a recap, here is where the candidates stand after the second round of voting on Thursday.

- Rishi Sunak - 101 votes

- Penny Mordaunt – 83

- Liz Truss – 64

- Kemi Badenoch – 49

- Tom Tugendhat – 32

Suella Braverman was eliminated after recieving the lowest number of nominations on the ballot and urged her supporters to swing behind Liz Truss. The next ballot is due Monday.