Conservative leadership election timetable: How Tories will choose the next Prime Minister

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race - PA

After a bruising warp-speed fortnight that saw a field of 11 candidates become to two, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the last candidates standing in the race to become Prime Minister and Tory leader.

The pair will now be put in front of the Conservative Party's 200,000 members to select a winner.

Here's what happened in the five rounds of voting and how the next Prime Minister will be chosen.

Match report: What happened in round five?

Penny Mordaunt was voted out of the Tory leadership race after receiving the lowest number of votes in the final MPs' ballot, sending Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss through to the final.

The international trade minister crashed out with 105 backers to Ms Truss's 113 and Mr Sunak's 137.

Match report: What happened in round four?

Liz Truss received a surge in support as she battled it out against Penny Mordaunt to face Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership election run-off.

Ms Truss picked up 15 votes to command the support of 86 Tory MPs in the penultimate ballot, as the right of the party appears to be coalescing around her in the race for No 10.

Ms Mordaunt increased her share by 10 to sit on 92, while Mr Sunak gained an extra three votes to put him in 118, just shy of the number effectively guaranteeing him entry to the final phase.

Kemi Badenoch came last in the ballot on 59 votes and was eliminated.

Match report: What happened in round three?

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak remained in the lead, picking up 115 votes in the third round of voting, followed by Penny Mordaunt on 82 votes, Liz Truss on 71 and Kemi Badenoch on 58.

Tom Tugendhat was eliminated, securing just 31 votes.

Match report: What happened in round two?

Suella Braverman was knocked out in the second round, receiving just 27 votes.

The results were announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, with Rishi Sunak out in the lead with 101 votes and Penny Mordaunt on 83.

Match report: What happened in round one?

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were eliminated in the first round after falling short of the 30 votes needed to proceed.

Story continues

The face-off begins

Around 200,000 Tory members will now vote during the next six weeks as Mr Sunak and Ms Truss campaign across the country.

Tory members will be encouraged to vote for their choice to be the next leader of the Conservative party by post by late August.

When will the next Prime Minister be announced

The winner will be announced on Monday, September 5.

The new Conservative leader and prime minister will have two days to prepare for their first meeting with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday September 7.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.