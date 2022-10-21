Conservative leadership contest: Who's backing whom?

Boris Johnson - Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg

Tory MPs are endorsing prospective prime ministers after Liz Truss's dramatic resignation on Thursday.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbenchers, confirmed the leadership contest will conclude by Friday, October 28. This will allow a new prime minister to be in office in time for the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on October 31.

As Penny Mordaunt becomes the first candidate to officially put herself forward, MPs are making their feelings known about their favoured contenders for No 10.

Boris Johnson - it is understood he will run (41 backers)

Boris Johnson is expected to launch a campaign to replace Liz truss only months after being ousted from power - REUTERS

The Telegraph's Christopher Hope is told on very reliable authority that Mr Johnson is halfway there on his quest to win the support of the 100 Conservative MPs he needs to enter the contest.

Sources close to the camp indicate Conservative MPs have now pledged their support for Johnson. However, his current total of public backers stands at 41.

Backers include:

1. James Duddridge

"I hope you enjoyed your holiday, boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing." (October 20)

2. Paul Bristow

"We need an election-winner, and we had an election-winner. I will listen to my constituents, and their message was 'bring back Boris'." (October 20)

3. Stephen McPartland

"Interesting that my inbox is inundated with local people saying we must bring back Boris - will he hear them and put himself forward?" (October 20)

4. Brendan Clarke-Smith

"You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. It’s time for him to return." (October 20)

5. Michael Fabricant

"He's the only MP with legitimacy having been overwhelmingly elected by the country. Without him calls for a General Election will grow." (October 20)

6. Nadine Dorries

"Without him, the clamour for a general election will grow." (October 20)

7. Marco Longhi

"He is the only person that commands that authority given to him by the public at a General Election. He is the only person who can discharge the mandate from the people. Please come back, Boss." (October 20)

8. Andrea Jenkyns

"Boris Johnson has the democratic mandate and won the Conservatives an 80-seat majority." (October 20)

9. Andrew Stephenson

"During the last leadership contest as Party Chairman I received countless emails from Conservative members wanting Boris on the ballot. Constitutionally that was impossible. Now it isn't." (October 20)

10. Christopher Chope

"[I] didn't want to get rid of him in the first place."

11. Shailesh Vara

12. Shaun Bailey

"It's time to bring back Boris. The members want him, he won the support of my communities and for the constituents I speak to, they want him back."

13. Amanda Milling

"As one of the original Boris Johnson backers there is only one candidate who has a proven track record of delivery for the British people."

14. David Morris

"Please come back to the UK, your country needs you! We need you to unite the Party and bring the country together again."

15. Karl McCartney

Mr McCartney retweeted a #BringBackBoris post.

16. Peter Bone

Mr Bone told Guido Fawkes he was backing Mr Johnson.

17. Lia Nici

18. Jane Hunt

"Just to make my feelings known publicly, they haven’t changed."

19. Trudy Harrison

"We won a majority on his election, his mandate, he's who people voted for."

20. Scott Benton

Has liked pro-Johnson tweets.

21. Chris Clarkson

22. Mark Eastwood

23. Sheryll Murray

24. Tom Pursglove

25. Jacob Rees-Mogg

26. Nigel Adams

27. Mark Pritchard

28. Maria Caulfield

29. Jill Mortimer

30. Ian Levy

31. Edward Leigh

32. Holly Mumby-Croft

33. James Grundy

34. Richard Drax

35. Kelly Tolhurst

36. Jane Stevenson

37. Joy Morrissey

38. Jonathan Gullis

39. Caroline Johnson

40. Simon Clarke

41. Alok Sharma

Mr Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, became the second Cabinet minister to back Mr Johnson to replace Ms Truss.

He urged MPs to back Mr Johnson in a joint statement to The Telegraph with Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor.

The pair said that Mr Johnson would lead "a broad-based, inclusive Government drawing on talent from right across the Conservative Party, driven by a disciplined Downing Street".

They said: "Boris is the person we need to lead our country and our party.

Rishi Sunak - supporters claim he will run (75 backers)

Rishi Sunak - /REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Backers include:

1. Crispin Blunt

"We must take the only course open to us and rally for Rishi." (October 20)

2. Julie Marson

"Rishi Sunak had my support to be leader over the summer because I feared Liz’s approach to the economy would lead to what did happen." (October 20)

3. Richard Holden

Mr Holden told ITV News that Mr Sunak would run again. (October 20)

4. Angela Richardson

"Having spent the summer supporting Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid, my views on his suitability have not changed. If anything, the past six weeks have brought them even more sharply into focus." (October 20)

5. Stephen Crabb

6. Paul Maynard

"Still backing Rishi as last summer. He has the economic credibility to succeed, the public confidence to get us back on an even footing and is a unifying figure. We can still win with Rishi."

7. John Glen

"Rishi Sunak is the most qualified candidate to provide leadership to navigate through the deep economic challenges we face. He will deliver stability, growth and prosperity and unite our country."

8. Kevin Hollinrake

"He has the right leadership attributes, the ability to get things done, an unrivalled knowledge of the economy and a proven track record as Chancellor, the second toughest job in British politics."

9. Andrew Bowie

"There is only one person that can unite this party, get the economy on a firm footing. Only one with the plan to move us forward. And that is the same person I believed in over the Summer."

10. Simon Hart

"After the last few weeks the very least we can do for the country is get the right Prime Minister this time. This means choosing someone serious, tested, competent & kind. For me that’s Rishi Sunak."

11. Craig Williams

"I can think of no one better to lead our party and tackle the serious issues we face than Rishi Sunak. His experience and steady hand is exactly what the country and party needs right now."

12. Anthony Mangnall

"As before, I hope the new Prime Minister will be Rishi Sunak and that we will be able to deliver on the message he so well articulated during the summer campaign."

13. Andrew Murrison

"It has to be Rishi Sunak - his economic plan had been completely vindicated and he's best placed to unify the Conservatives."

14. Dominic Raab

"I back Rishi Sunak to be our next PM. He has the plan and credibility to restore financial stability, help get inflation down and deliver sustainable tax cuts over time, and unite the Conservatives by bringing the best talent into Government to deliver for the British people."

15. Gary Streeter

"Now we have a chance to put the UK back on track. I will be supporting the man with the experience and skill to sort out public finances and lead an effective and competent government: Rishi Sunak."

16. John Stevenson

"It’s now time for Rishi Sunak to rise and lead the country onwards, to grow the economy and restore stability, acting with honesty and integrity. These are serious times and we need a serious and competent Prime Minister."

17. Simon Jupp

"Rishi Sunak has already set out his stall to the nation. He’s got the experience needed to lead the nation & the knowledge to restore economic credibility."

18. Steve Double

"We now need a PM who can provide the clear leadership our country needs and have the competence to address the huge economic challenges we face. Over the summer Rishi Sunak proved he is up to the job."

19. James Cartlidge

"The national interest requires a leader with a track record of handling a tough economic situation - just like Rishi did in the pandemic. He can restore stability & bring in talent from across the party to deliver a brighter future."

20. Bim Afolami

"Rishi is the experienced leader to sort the economy, lead effectively, get us back into political contention, and unite the Party and country. He is the right choice."

21. Nick Gibb

"Rishi’s competence, compassion, economic foresight and his leadership skills means he is the candidate to unite our party. Rishi’s charisma and wider appeal in the country means he is best placed to rebuild support for our party."

22. Alex Chalk

"Rishi has the brains, integrity, stamina and judgement to lead our country to a great future. Proud to support him."

23. Fay Jones

"Not only does he know the party membership well, he has the experience and the skills to bring the stability we need."

24. Maggie Throup

"I know he’ll unite the party as well as bringing sound economics to our country and lead us to success in the future."

25. Simon Hoare

"He will ensure market confidence, pragmatic policies and a steadying of the ship."

26. Edward Timpson

"I believe that Rishi can restore trust by proving to the British people and the markets that the #Conservatives are worthy of government."

27. Huw Merriman

28. Laura Farris

29. Simon Fell

30. James Morris

31. Helen Whately

32. Robin Walker

33. Jonathan Djangoly

34. Robert Syms

35. Anthony Browne

36. Damian Hinds

37. Gareth Davies

38. Jo Gideon

39. Laura Trott

40. Mark Garnier

41. Robert Jenrick

42. Richard Graham

43. Siobhan Baillie

44. Victoria Prentis

45. Simon Baynes

46. Mel Stride

47. Sir Gavin Williamson

48. Liam Fox

49. George Eustice

50. Mark Harper

51. Sir Bob Neill

52. Robert Halfon

53. David Davies

54. Rehman Chishti

55. Julian Sturdy

56. Greg Clark

57. Julian Smith

58. James Daly

59. Nigel Pow

60. Philip Dunne

61. David Rutley

62. Andrew Bridgen

63. James Wild

64. Mark Logan

65. James Gray

66. Gillian Keegan

67. Guy Opperman

68. Lucy Frazer

69. Chris Philp

70. Sajid Javid

71. Claire Coutinho

72. Johnny Mercer

73. Mike Wood

74. Duncan Baker

75. Jonathan Lord

Penny Mordaunt - has confirmed a run (19 backers)

Penny Mordaunt - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Backers include:

1. Derek Thomas

"My first choice for Prime Minister is again Penny Mordaunt." (October 20)

2. Maria Miller

Ms Miller tweeted: "PM for PM." (October 20)

3. John Lamont

"She is exactly the kind of calm, cool and collected leader we need right now." (October 20)

4. Damian Collins

"I was proud to support Penny Mordaunt's campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party this summer, and I hope she stands again now. She has the quality and experience to unite the party and rebuild trust in government." (October 20)

5. Bob Seely

"I want to go forward under Penny."

6. Andrea Leadsom

"I really hope she will, and I will be supporting her if she does."

7. Robbie Moore

"We face huge challenges as a nation and now more than ever we need strong leadership from a Prime Minister who is able to unite our country, is focused on delivery and able to take our nation forward in a cool, calm and decisive manner."

8. Kieran Mullan

"She is best placed to unify the party so we can get on with delivering."

9. Craig Tracey

"We need strong leadership and not only can Penny bring that, she can also unite the party and country."

10. Nicola Richards

"We need strong leadership with a real understanding of the challenges our constituents face at these uncertain times. I believe she is the candidate we can all unite behind."

11. John Penrose

12. George Freeman

13. Caroline Dinenage

14. James Davies

15. Elliot Colburn

16. Harriett Baldwin

17. Neil Hudson

18. Mary Robinson

19. Sir Roger Gale

What are the Tory tribes?

Andrea Jenkyns - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Brexiteers

Brexit-supporting MPs on the Right of the party largely supported Ms Truss in the last leadership contest. So far, eurosceptics who backed her - including Michael Fabricant and Andrea Jenkyns - have rowed in behind Mr Johnson.

As well as supporting leaving the EU, many Brexiteers have tough views on issues including illegal migration and the culture wars.

The European Research Group of eurosceptic MPs had 35 members in 2020-21 according to parliamentary records, though it has many more supporters within the party. Mark Francois, the chairman, backed Ms Truss, but has not yet declared who he will support this time round.

One Nationers

The biggest grouping within the Tory Party, the One Nation caucus consists of more than 100 MPs mostly in the centre-ground of the party.

It is led by Damian Collins, a former deputy prime minister, who supported Rishi Sunak in last summer’s leadership contest. Other big beasts on the books include Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary; Matt Hancock, the former health secretary; Chloe Smith, the current Work and Pensions Secretary; and Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

Many members of the group were involved in the ousting of Mr Johnson and subsequently supported Mr Sunak.

Red Wallers

The new clutch of Conservative MPs elected to 'Red Wall' seats across the North and Midlands owed their political careers to Mr Johnson. Elected in the 2019 landslide, they were led by Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group, and have a particular focus on ensuring the levelling up agenda is delivered.

Prominent 'Red Wallers' to have declared in the race so far include Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, who is supporting Mr Johnson, and Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, who is backing Mr Sunak. There are 45 'Red Wall' MPs.

Blue Wallers

At the opposite end of the country are the 'Blue Wall' MPs, so called because they are sitting in usually safe Tory seats at threat from the Lib Dems.

The 'Blue Wall' stretches across swathes of the home counties and the South West, and includes some of the party’s biggest beasts including Cabinet ministers.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary; Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister; and Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, all hold such constituencies. There are around 40 Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats.