Conservative leadership contest: Who's backing whom?

Dominic Penna
·6 min read
Boris Johnson - Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg
Tory MPs have started to endorse prospective prime ministers after Liz Truss's dramatic resignation on Thursday.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbenchers, confirmed the leadership contest will conclude by Friday, October 28. This will allow a new prime minister to be in office in time for the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on October 31.

While no candidates having officially put themselves forward, MPs are already going public with their favoured contenders for No 10.

Boris Johnson - it is understood he will run

Boris Johnson is expected to launch a campaign to replace Liz truss only months after being ousted from power - REUTERS
Backers include:

1. James Duddridge

"I hope you enjoyed your holiday, boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing." (October 20)

2. Paul Bristow

"We need an election-winner, and we had an election-winner. I will listen to my constituents, and their message was 'bring back Boris'." (October 20)

3. Stephen McPartland

"Interesting that my inbox is inundated with local people saying we must bring back Boris - will he hear them and put himself forward?" (October 20)

4. Brendan Clarke-Smith

"You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. It’s time for him to return." (October 20)

5. Michael Fabricant

"He's the only MP with legitimacy having been overwhelmingly elected by the country. Without him calls for a General Election will grow." (October 20)

6. Nadine Dorries

"Without him, the clamour for a general election will grow." (October 20)

7. Marco Longhi

"He is the only person that commands that authority given to him by the public at a General Election. He is the only person who can discharge the mandate from the people. Please come back, Boss." (October 20)

8. Andrea Jenkyns

"Boris Johnson has the democratic mandate and won the Conservatives an 80-seat majority." (October 20)

9. Andrew Stephenson

"During the last leadership contest as Party Chairman I received countless emails from Conservative members wanting Boris on the ballot. Constitutionally that was impossible. Now it isn't." (October 20)

10. Christopher Chope

11. Shailesh Vara 

12. Shaun Bailey

13. Amanda Milling

14. David Morris

15. Karl McCartney

16. Peter Bone

17. Lia Nici

18. Jane Hunt

19. Trudy Harrison

20. Scott Benton

21. Chris Clarkson

22. Mark Eastwood

23. Sheryll Murray

Rishi Sunak - supporters claim he will run

Rishi Sunak - /REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Backers include:

1. Crispin Blunt

"We must take the only course open to us and rally for Rishi." (October 20)

2. Julie Marson

"Rishi Sunak had my support to be leader over the summer because I feared Liz’s approach to the economy would lead to what did happen." (October 20)

3. Richard Holden

Mr Holden told ITV News that Mr Sunak would run again. (October 20)

4. Angela Richardson

"Having spent the summer supporting Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid, my views on his suitability have not changed. If anything, the past six weeks have brought them even more sharply into focus." (October 20)

5. Stephen Crabb

6. Paul Maynard

7. John Glen

8. Kevin Hollinrake

9. Andrew Bowie

10. Simon Hart 

11. Craig Williams

12. Anthony Mangnall

13. Andrew Murrison

14. Dominic Raab

15. Gary Streeter

16. John Stevenson

17. Simon Jupp

18. Steve Double

19. James Cartlidge

20. Bim Afolami

21. Nick Gibb,

22. Alex Chalk

23. Fay Jones

24. Maggie Throup

25. Simon Hoare

26. Edward Timpson

27. Huw Merriman

28. Laura Farris

29. Simon Fell

Penny Mordaunt - considering a run

Penny Mordaunt - REUTERS/Toby Melville
Backers include:

1. Derek Thomas

"My first choice for Prime Minister is again Penny Mordaunt." (October 20)

2. Maria Miller

Ms Miller tweeted: "PM for PM." (October 20)

3. John Lamont

"She is exactly the kind of calm, cool and collected leader we need right now." (October 20)

4. Damian Collins

"I was proud to support Penny Mordaunt's campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party this summer, and I hope she stands again now. She has the quality and experience to unite the party and rebuild trust in government." (October 20)

5. Bob Seely

6. Andrea Leadsom 

7. Robbie Moore

8. Kieran Murray

9. Craig Tracey 

10. Nicola Richards

11. John Penrose

What are the Tory tribes?

Andrea Jenkyns - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Brexiteers 

Brexit-supporting MPs on the Right of the party largely supported Ms Truss in the last leadership contest. So far, eurosceptics who backed her - including Michael Fabricant and Andrea Jenkyns - have rowed in behind Mr Johnson.

As well as supporting leaving the EU, many Brexiteers have tough views on issues including illegal migration and the culture wars.

The European Research Group of eurosceptic MPs had 35 members in 2020-21 according to parliamentary records, though it has many more supporters within the party. Mark Francois, the chairman, backed Ms Truss, but has not yet declared who he will support this time round.

One Nationers

The biggest grouping within the Tory Party, the One Nation caucus consists of more than 100 MPs mostly in the centre-ground of the party.

It is led by Damian Collins, a former deputy prime minister, who supported Rishi Sunak in last summer’s leadership contest. Other big beasts on the books include Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary; Matt Hancock, the former health secretary; Chloe Smith, the current Work and Pensions Secretary; and Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

Many members of the group were involved in the ousting of Mr Johnson and subsequently supported Mr Sunak.

Red Wallers

The new clutch of Conservative MPs elected to 'Red Wall' seats across the North and Midlands owed their political careers to Mr Johnson. Elected in the 2019 landslide, they were led by Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group, and have a particular focus on ensuring the levelling up agenda is delivered.

Prominent 'Red Wallers' to have declared in the race so far include Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, who is supporting Mr Johnson, and Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, who is backing Mr Sunak. There are 45 'Red Wall' MPs.

Blue Wallers

At the opposite end of the country are the 'Blue Wall' MPs, so called because they are sitting in usually safe Tory seats at threat from the Lib Dems.

The 'Blue Wall' stretches across swathes of the home counties and the South West, and includes some of the party’s biggest beasts including Cabinet ministers.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary; Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister; and Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, all hold such constituencies. There are around 40 Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats.

