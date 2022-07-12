Tory leadership race: who’s still standing, what are they promising and who’s backing them?

If your head is reeling after the breathless psychodrama of the last few days, you are not alone. Yet, even before the black door of Downing Street had shut behind Boris Johnson, the contest for his successor was well under way.

By Tuesday evening, the field had been narrowed down to eight candidates. Let’s take a look at the remaining runners and riders:

Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch in 2018. Photograph: Russell Hart/Alamy

Best known for: Being a former levelling up and equalities minister, and standing at the vanguard of the “war on woke”.

The pitch: A rising star on the party’s right, a fresh face who is determined to slash the state, “focus on the essentials” and stop government from being “a piggy bank for pressure groups”.

Backers (as of Tuesday afternoon): All those reaching this stage must have at least 20 backers. For Badenoch, we know 18 names, including Michael Gove, Lee Anderson and Ben Bradley.

Lee Rowley

Lee Anderson

Eddie Hughes

Julia Lopez

Tom Hunt

Ben Bradley

Justin Tomlinson

Gareth Bacon

Dr Caroline Johnson

Andrew Lewer

Michael Gove

Neil O'Brien

Michael Gove

Leo Docherty

Alex Burghart

Lucy Allan

Nigel Mills

Marco Longhi

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: With her pledge to introduce a micro-state, she has promised “lower taxes” – but says this is to boost growth and productivity, and would be accompanied by tight spending discipline.

Boris Johnson: A fierce defender when the government faced criticism over the controversial Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (Cred) report, she may have been disappointed to not see her star rise further in his government. While she argues Johnson had great success with Brexit and vaccines, he “came to embody” the feeling that things were not working.

Culture war: Long a lieutenant in the so-called war on woke despite her relatively short career, Badenoch argues that the UK is “falsely criticised as oppressive to minorities and immoral because it enforces its own borders”, and has not shied away from full-throated participation in the culture wars – in her most recent pitch comparing “identity politics” to coercive control.

Climate crisis: Badenoch has said she will look again at net zero targets, telling the Telegraph that it would hit people in the pockets to transition to a green economy. However, she has gained the support of Gove, who is thought to be one of the greenest Tories and impressed many environmentalists when he was at the helm of Defra. Perhaps he will have a word.

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman walks outside at Downing Street on 7 July 2022. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Best known for: Being an attorney general with an ardent devotion to Brexit and obsession with getting “rid of all this woke rubbish”.

The pitch: A culture warrior who promises to destroy a “rights culture” that has “spun out of control”, slash regulations and lead the country out of an “identity politics rabbit-hole”.

Backers: We know 12, out of her 20, including Steve Baker and Sir Desmond Swayne.

Sir Desmond Swayne

Jason McCartney

Robin Millar

Henry Smith

Steve Baker

Julian Lewis

Sir John Hayes

Richard Drax

Philip Hollobone

Danny Kruger

David Jones

Miriam Cates

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: She pitches herself as a believer in an “efficient, low-tax state”, crediting her mother with instilling the belief in her that “if you want something done, you have to do it yourself”. She pledged to get “spending under control” and cut VAT on energy – all while scrapping net zero.

Boris Johnson: Long an arch-loyalist, Braverman nonetheless pitched for his job while still serving in his government. She insists she was “proud to serve” him and that “he got a lot right” but says under him there were unsatisfactory compromises that watered down the manifesto.

Culture wars: For Braverman the UK is snuffing out the torch of liberty by valuing censorship over argument. She is not afraid to put herself centrally in the increasingly fraught debate over trans rights.

Climate crisis: Braverman has taken perhaps the hardest line on climate change, saying that she would not meet the net zero target and would stop climate action, claiming it to be too expensive. She also got Baker to run her campaign after he decided not to run for leader. The MP for High Wycombe is a trustee of the climate-sceptic Global Warming Policy Foundation and recently told the Guardian that he would scrap many green measures and that talking to children about the climate crisis is “child abuse”.

Jeremy Hunt

Best known for: Being a former health and foreign secretary who lost to Johnson last time round; and having a surname that some broadcasters find tricky.

The pitch: An “outsider” who escaped the tarnish of “the Boris bubble”, the one they should have picked last time.

Backers: Out of his 20, we know 14 including Andrew Mitchell, Crispin Blunt and Esther McVey.

Where do they stand on …

Philip Dunne

Steve Brine

Dan Poulter

Andrew Mitchell

Anthony Magnall

Crispin Blunt

Oliver Heald

Philip Davies

David Morris

Esther McVey

Peter Bottomley

Daniel Kawczynski

Jonathan Djangoly

Paul Beresford

Tax and spending: Hunt has promised the lowest rate of business taxes in the western world, including pledging to cut business rates for five years “for the most in-need communities”. It is a change of tune for a candidate seen as more on the left of the party: when he stood for the leadership in 2019 he mooted the idea of raising the threshold for national insurance – a tax cut for low- to middle-earners – and increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Boris Johnson: Hunt, who was chair of the health and social care committee through the Covid crisis, has been keen to promote his distance from Johnson, having never served in his cabinet and therefore escaped association with him. He also lost to Johnson at the last leadership contest.

Culture war: Largely silent so far, although he has historical form. He was previously criticised for arguing in favour of halving the legal time limit for abortions from 24 to 12 weeks.

Climate crisis: Hunt is seen as a more moderate candidate, which may lead some to hope that he could have more politically mainstream climate commitments than some of his rivals. As foreign secretary he championed net zero and the leadership the UK shows on climate change. However, it has alarmed green campaigners that he has chosen McVey as his running mate, as she is in the net zero scrutiny group, which was partly set up by Steve Baker, and has for a long time spoken out against climate action and net zero.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt leaves 10 Downing Street, November 2018. Photograph: Reuters/Alamy

Best known for: It should probably be becoming the UK’s first female defence secretary, if only for 85 days. Sadly, she’s better known for taking part in the ITV diving show Splash.

What’s their pitch: Fairly vague so far with a campaign video – pitched somewhere between a Hovis advert and Rugby World Cup taster – which is light on policy and, indeed, her presence.

Backers: 26, including Andrea Leadsom, Caroline Dinenage and Damian Collins.

John Lamont

Nicola Richards

Michael Fabricant

Andrea Leadsom

Kieran Mullan

Sir Charles Walker

Alicia Kearns

Craig Tracey

Harriet Baldwin

Damian Collins

James Gray

Elliot Colburn

Caroline Ansell

Robbie Moore

George Freeman

Derek Thomas

Maria Miller

Theo Clarke

Caroline Dinenage

Duncan Baker

James Sunderland

Sarah Atherton

Kate Griffiths

Bob Seely

David Davis

John Baron

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: The Portsmouth North MP has expressed her hope that “in the next few days we’ll be able to discuss how we get our economy growing again and enable our citizens to live well”, but is currently more preoccupied with fighting off critical questions about her views on gender.

Boris Johnson: Sacked as defence secretary by Johnson, her campaign video bizarrely features the former leader of the Conservative party joking: “Let’s get breakfast done.” Pitching to MPs who feel they have been sidelined and ignored during Johnson’s tenure, she said: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”

Culture war: A former equalities minister and now a trade minister, Mordaunt has – until now – been an outlier in her party and has publicly supported trans rights. But in a sign of how important so-called culture war issues could be in the contest to replace Johnson, Mordaunt tweeted to insist that opponents were trying to falsely portray her as “woke” before even releasing her initial campaign video.

Climate crisis: Though she has previously not really spoken out on climate issues, her backers say she supports net zero and climate action, and that she is due to make an intervention in coming days. She is backed by Alicia Kearns, an MP from the 2019 intake, who has been vocal on what green jobs can do for her constituency of Rutland and Melton.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak leaves Millbank Studios in May 2022. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Best known for: Being a super-rich former chancellor who wears expensive flip-flops, and once gave us all a half-price Nando’s.

The pitch: A serious man for serious times, who won’t give MPs a tax cut just because they want them – and trying to remind us we used to love him.

Backers: 45, including Dominic Raab, Gavin Williamson and Grant Shapps.

Mark Harper

Jacob Young

Angela Richardson

John Glen

Laura Trott

Mark Spencer

Claire Coutinho

Kevin Hollinrake

Paul Maynard

Julie Marson

Robert Jenrick

Bob Neil

Liam Fox

Oliver Dowden

Mel Stride

Bim Afolami

Simon Jupp

Simon Hoare

Louie French

Andrew Murrison

Fay Jones

Peter Gibson

Helen Whately

Maria Caulfield

Craig Williams

Sir Robert Goodwill

James Cartlidge

Simon Hart

Gareth Davies

Siobhan Baillie

Rebecca Pow

Anthony Brown

Ruth Edwards

Greg Hands

Gary Streeter

Laura Farris

Andrew Bowie

Alex Chalk

Victoria Prentis

Grant Shapps

Dominic Raab

Gavin Williamson

Lucy Frazer

Gillian Keegan

Matt Hancock

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: Sunak has indicated he will focus more on fiscal prudence than immediate tax cuts, with his video taking aim at other candidates who may offer “comforting fairytales” rather than face the hard economic reality.

In a field populated by other candidates promising cuts, that may become a challenge. Arch Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed Sunak since the contest began as “a high-tax chancellor”.

Boris Johnson: Sunak was a close ally of Johnson, and stuck with him throughout Partygate, but his resignation was seen as the straw that broke the camel’s back and launched a flurry of resignations. After this perceived treachery, the anyone-but-Rishi camp has gone on a war footing. One senior No 10 official was quoted in the Financial Times as calling Sunak “a treacherous bastard”, while a Johnson supporter in the cabinet told the paper: “Rishi will get everything he deserves for leading the charge in bringing down the prime minister.”

Culture war: For a former chancellor whose budget last October was criticised for devoting more time to alcohol duty than to policies on care, housing, climate or violence against women, Sunak’s insiders nonetheless found time to stress that he was committed to protecting women’s rights from “gender-neutral language” in a article in the Daily Mail. “Rishi believes in people’s freedom to choose how they live and who they love, but that women’s rights must be protected as well,” the source said.

Climate crisis: Insiders say Sunak was very resistant to spending money on climate measures when he helmed the Treasury. He has, however, previously spoken out in support of net zero and made the case for a greener economy. Green Tories fear he could be swayed by the supporters of the many rightwing candidates as they get knocked out during the contest, and look for a credible candidate to back.

Liz Truss

Best known for: Being a hawkish foreign secretary, a pork markets obsessive with a hatred of disgraceful cheese imports.

The pitch: Told the Telegraph on Sunday: “It isn’t right to be putting up taxes now. I would reverse the national insurance increase that came in during April, make sure we keep corporation tax competitive so we can attract business and investment into Britain, and put the Covid debt on a longer-term footing.”

Backers: 21 including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Alec Shelbrooke

Dehenna Davison

Jackie Doyle-Price

Julian Knight

Rob Butler

Chloe Smith

Dean Russell

Marcus Fysh

Darren Henry

Ranil Jayawardena

Simon Clarke

Thérèse Coffey

Kwasi Kwarteng

Wendy Morton

Vicky Ford

James Cleverly

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nadine Dorries

Mark Pritchard

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Paul Bristow

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: Truss has been at pains to paint herself as an heir to Thatcher, with her allies stating that her economic pitch, rooted in “low-tax principles”, higher defence spending and trade deals would set her apart from other heavyweight contenders. She memorably hailed younger people as a generation of “Uber-riding, Airbnb-ing, Deliveroo-eating freedom fighters”.

Boris Johnson: Seen as a Johnson loyalist, her allies nonetheless reportedly lobbied the frontbench to back her to replace him at the height of the Partygate scandal.

Culture war: Truss, who holds the equalities brief alongside being foreign secretary, has said people should not have the right to self-identify as a different gender without medical checks, adding that she believed it was “dehumanising to be treated as a woman, rather than a person”.

Climate crisis: Many have privately joked that it shows what a dire situation the contest is in when the main climate hope lies in libertarian Truss, who did not include climate commitments in many trade deals when she ran the trade department. However, she is backed by the energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, who is relatively strong on renewable energy, and another backer, Vicky Ford points out that she was very supportive of Cop26.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat in 2019. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Best known for: Condemning the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August last year with the words: “This does not need to be defeat, but at the moment it damn well feels like it.”

The pitch: A former soldier who would fight for Queen and country as PM, Tugendhat’s message, on repeat, is that the country needs a “clean start” and his bib is spotless.

Backers: 20, including Damian Green and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Damian Green

Aaron Bell

John Stevenson

Robert Largan

Stephen Hammond

Sir Robert Syms

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Mark Logan

Chris Green

Anne Marie Morris

Nickie Aiken

Damian Moore

Karen Bradley

Paul Holmes

Jake Berry

Mark Pawsey

James Daly

Jo Gideon

Neil Hudson

Ben Spencer

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: Pitching himself as the cost-of-living-crisis candidate, Tugendhat has promised “an unrelenting focus” on the issue. Despite being perceived as about the most leftwing candidate in the contest, Tugendhat has nailed his tax-cutting credentials to the mast, saying that “taxes, bluntly, are too high”, and has called for the national insurance hike to be scrapped – and he actually voted against it at the time. Also wants a drop in fuel tax and the dropping of “un-conservative tariffs”.

Boris Johnson: In a bid to separate himself from other candidates who have served in cabinet under Johnson – which is most of them – Tugendhat has distanced himself from the former PM. Unlike others who have been sent out to bat for Johnson in media rounds while the rules of the game quickly shifted while they were on air, Tugendhat has not defended Johnson over Partygate and other scandals.

Culture war: Tugendhat has been critical of “victim culture”, stating in a comment piece for the Times that “the most consequential victim of our age is somewhat different. Truth.”

Climate crisis: While in 2020 he called the climate emergency “one of our biggest challenges” and pointed out that Margaret Thatcher at points in her career made pronouncements on how we need to stop global heating, his campaign has not impressed green Tories. He has not mentioned the climate in his pitch, and instead has backed the idea of a cut in fuel tax.

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi leaves a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on 7 July 2022. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Best known for: Being a smooth-operating education secretary who became Johnson’s chancellor before telling him to resign shortly after.

The pitch: A low-tax Tory with a compelling personal story who promises to “steady the ship and to stabilise the economy”.

Backers: We know 14 of those backing Zahawi, including Jonathan Gullis and Brandon Lewis.

Jonathan Gullis

Sara Britcliffe

David Johnston

Amanda Milling

Brandon Lewis

Michelle Donelan

Mark Fletcher

Mark Jenkinson

Jesse Norman

Jack Brereton

Tobias Ellwood

Paul Scully

Maggie Throup

Ben Everitt

Where do they stand on …

Tax and spending: Zahawi has stated that “thanks to Brexit, we are now a free nation” that now needs to stop talking about opportunities and “take them”. Pitching himself as a low-tax Tory, he has called for a review of the UK’s corporate tax policy in a clear hint that a rise from 19p to 25p due next year could be reduced or scrapped.

Boris Johnson: Zahawi took the job of chancellor last week, drawing up plans for a major economic speech, but then published a letter less than 48 hours later urging Johnson to resign, and it emerged that he already had a campaign plan in place which has been prepared by Mark Fulbrook, an ally of the election strategist Lynton Crosby. It was not seen kindly in all areas of the party, with one senior backbencher stating: “He’s made himself look like a knob.”

Culture war: The former education secretary has said he wants to “focus on letting children be children, protecting them from damaging and inappropriate nonsense being forced on them by radical activists”.

Climate crisis: As education secretary, Zahawi vowed to put climate change at the heart of the curriculum. However, he has ties to the oil industry and as a backbencher was chief strategy officer at Gulf Keystone Petroleum between 2015 and 2017.

Who’s dropped out?