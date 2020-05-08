Dennis Prager Gets Roasted For Lamenting He Can't Say 'Negro' Or 'Colored'

Twitter users criticized conservative pundit Dennis Prager for seeming really disappointed that he can’t use archaic words to describe Black people.

Media Matters for America reporter Jason Campbell posted a video Thursday on Twitter in which Prager lamented that he can no longer use terms like “negro” or “colored.”

Then Prager suggested that some ethnic groups should just pick a name and stick to it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m going to start a movement to change the name Native Americans — not to mock Native Americans but mock people who change names all the time,” Prager said. “How many names have Blacks gone through in my lifetime? Colored? Negro? African American? Black? Four different titles for the same human being.”

For some reason, Prager, a radio talk show host and writer, appeared convinced he was making a serious statement about race relations.

Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.

“You know, the NAACP is still the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People,” Prager said. “And then African American — that changed, too. Does that have a dash, hyphen or not? I don’t remember what was connoted by having a hyphen or not.”

Here’s the clip:

Dennis Prager: "How many names have Blacks gone through in my lifetime?...What was wrong with Negro? What was wrong with colored? None of them, there's no problem with any of them" pic.twitter.com/4qdrxKhTrc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 8, 2020

Twitter users quickly roasted Prager’s prejudiced prattle. Some wondered if there was another word he still wished to use.

You know what he really wants to say... https://t.co/NKuCeOCoRz — Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) May 8, 2020

Recall that “Negro” isn’t the n-word Prager wants leave to use, ahem, liberally. https://t.co/gGr0iFXMy4 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 8, 2020

Other people didn’t understand why Prager was so miffed about not being able to do use racist terms for people of color.

Story continues

Never understood the impulse to want to go to the mat to call someone, or call a group of people, something they've asked you not to call them. https://t.co/K6YAhv3Z8s — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) May 8, 2020

In all my years in doing this work I have yet to understand this obsession a certain generation of conservatives have https://t.co/W6lQml3pco — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 8, 2020

The point that #ASMRacist here is missing is that most of the labels he's complaining about were created and used by white people. https://t.co/bC6gT84MH3 — 😷 STAY HOME 🧼🚰👏🏽 (@kwanzer) May 8, 2020

Others imagined what pressing topics about race relations Prager might tackle next.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Dennis Prager out here asking the real questions. What's the big deal with using different fountains, too? Real questions. 🙄 https://t.co/TWUJAkiKOR — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 8, 2020

Of course, some people took Prager’s idea to its logical conclusion.

why does Dennis Prager insist on "Dennis Prager" when there's nothing wrong with the name I gave him, "Dipshit Jizzspittle McGee" https://t.co/rPslfCMLsp — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) May 8, 2020

When we can start calling him “fat bastard” or “Guppy neck” or my personal favorite, “Lard”. There’s nothing wrong with any of these names. He should pick one. — L-Rod (@LRod_is_ok) May 8, 2020

Why do we have to call him Prager? What was wrong with shitbag? What was wrong with "a cancer with glasses?" https://t.co/RZjWbVIQSX — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) May 8, 2020

Mediaite notes that this isn’t the first time Prager griped about not being able to say the “N-word.”

“It is idiotic that you cannot say the N-word. Idiotic,” he griped in February. “Of course, you should never call anybody the N-word, that’s despicable. But to say the word? You cannot even say that the word is despicable. You have to say ‘the N-word.’”

Also on HuffPost

Nigel Farage

When one of Ukip's candidates had to stand down after using the word "chinky", they blamed it on the side effects of his medication. The media made fun of it and moved on, as usual. But that didn't stop perennial self-parody Nigel Farage from bringing it up again on LBC, defending the casual racism. The Ukip leader claimed that such terms were acceptable if you grew up on a council estate. Right.

Jeremy Clarkson

Seemingly stuck in 1945 when his behaviour would be considered a bloody good romp, Jeremy Clarkson was at the centre of two race rows this year after using the term "Slope" in an episode of Top Gear and singing a not-so-politically-correct version of eeny-meeny during filming.

Malky Mackay

Former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay was at the centre of a fairly big storm as his private texts were revealed, in which he managed to offend pretty much everyone.



Malky's defence for his casual racism? "It's all just banter, really."

Dave Whelan

Wigan boss Dave Whelan came under fire for hiring Malky Mackay as the team's manager due to Mackay's history of casual racism. But it turns out, Whelan was just as bad.



While defending his appointment of Malky, Whelan managed to offend Chinese and Jewish people, while also making it clear that he didn't really understand why anyone was pissed off.



He even used the phrase "some of my best friends are Jewish and Chinese" during a shoddy attempt at apologising.

Rupert Murdoch

Media mogul Murdoch, who owns 20th Century Fox, stuck his foot in it while defending Ridley Scott's decision to make a film about Egypt using an entirely white cast.



When accused of white-washing history, he tried to justify it by saying "all the Egyptians I know are white". Infallible logic there, Rupe.

Mario Balotelli

Trouble-magnet Mario was charged by the FA after posting an incredibly offensive joke on Instagram.



Balo thought it would be OK because he's black and his mum is jewish, but it turns out it wasn't OK. Because people still found it offensive. Funny, that.

Toni Duggan

Somehow this England Women's international footballer never got the memo about blacking up being totally not OK.

The London School Of Economics

Someone at LSE accidentally sent out a test email to thousands of students - 30% of whom are Asian - addressing them as Kung Fu Panda.

Tom & Jerry

Tom & Jerry cartoons now carry a racism warning on Amazon due to the portrayal black domestic maid Mammy Two Shoes.



Amazon said: "Such depictions were wrong then and are wrong today."

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.