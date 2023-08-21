Conservation Halton Unveils Disc Golf Course at Kelso with Grand Opening Event

Adventure enthusiasts and disc golf fans are invited to partake in the much-anticipated Grand Opening of Conservation Halton's brand-new disc golf course at Kelso. The celebratory event will take place on Saturday, August 26th, from 9 am to 5 pm, offering a day of excitement, competition, and outdoor recreation.

Since August 17th, the 'Summer 9' disc golf course has welcomed players to enjoy its unique challenges and engaging layout. Created in partnership with Chainlink Disc Golf, this dynamic course caters to both novices and experienced players, promising an exhilarating gaming experience against Kelso's natural beauty.

Drawing inspiration from traditional golf, disc golf substitutes golf clubs with discs. It aims to land the disc into a designated basket in the fewest throws, akin to golf strokes. Keeping score is made easy through the UDisc App, offering a seamless way to track progress and engage in spirited competition.

The course's design artfully weaves through Kelso's diverse terrain, incorporating varying elevation changes and a mixture of short and long holes to accommodate players of all skill levels. Each hole features two tee placements and a dedicated 3-hole, 3-tee practice course has been integrated to hone putting, pitching, and driving skills.

Craig Machan, Director of Parks & Operations at Conservation Halton, highlighted the organization's commitment to fostering connections between people and nature. He stated, "Our 'Summer 9' disc golf course at Kelso provides a novel way for visitors to experience our parks and embrace outdoor activity. The game is not only enjoyable for all ages and abilities. Still, it offers the stunning Niagara Escarpment as a picturesque backdrop. We eagerly anticipate hosting visitors for rounds of disc golf as we continue to enhance the recreational options available."

During regular spring, summer, and fall park hours, Kelso's disc golf course is open for public enjoyment at no cost. Moreover, the system is available for reservations for leagues, tournaments, corporate gatherings, and educational outings.

For individual players and groups looking to engage, a 3-disc set comprising a putter, a mid-range disc, and a driver can be rented. Additionally, a selection of 3-disc starter sets, single discs, and disc bags are purchasable at Kelso's Trailhead Sports Rental & Retail Store (Trailhead), featuring renowned brands such as Innova, Discmania, Latitude 64, and GripEq Bags. The introduction of this engaging disc golf course underscores Conservation Halton's ongoing commitment to offering diverse recreational opportunities that connect people with the natural world.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter