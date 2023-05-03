Conservation group set for outdoor enthusiasts

Thunder Bay, Ont. — If you like the outdoors and the scenic views that can be captured in and around Thunder Bay, you’re going to like what the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has planned for the spring, summer and fall.

The LRCA kicks off their outdoor events schedule with a frogs and amphibians exploration at Mills Block Forest on May 18. Like all the Watershed Explorers Programs hosted by the LRCA and sponsored by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, a $5 registration fee is required.

Also this month, an interactive Birding for Beginners seminar will take place on May 25 at the LRCA office with Watershed Explorers Program participants able to apply their knowledge on the recreational trail outside the building, while the two-day Dorion Birding Festival starts on May 27.

Next month, a spring photography workshop will be set up at the Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area on June 15 followed by a plants and wildflowers event at Hazelwood Lake on June 28.

The LRCA’s two biggest events happen in the summer with Hazelwood Lake Family Fun Day on July 23 and Silver Harbour Day at the Silver Harbour Conservation Area on Aug. 26.

“Hazelwood Lake Family Fun Day and Silver Harbour Day are both typically pretty big events,” said LRCA communications manager Ryan Mackett, who has been with the conservation organization for 12 years.

“Usually we get like 500 people coming out to each of them throughout the course of the day. . . . Hazelwood Lake and Silver Harbour Day, those are free events. Just drop in, bring the family, come on out.”

Late summer and early fall sees the LRCA putting on a mushroom hike (Sept. 10), Neebing Birding Day (Sept. 13), the 12-day Sandhill Crane Festival in the Slate River Valley (Sept. 11-22), a trees/fall colours hike (Sept. 21), a fall photography workshop (Sept. 28) and wraps up with the Fall Waterfowl Viewing Day (Oct. 7).

Originally, the conservation organization was known as the Neebing Valley Conservation Authority in its inaugural year of 1954 before changing the name to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority in 1963.

Mackett said the spectators to the Lakehead region’s 10 conservation areas have grown, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That number (of visitors to the conservation areas) is huge,” Mackett said. “We have traffic counters in all of our areas and in 2022 we had an estimated 415,000 people visiting the areas.”

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal