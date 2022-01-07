Conservation authority updates Limerick council on 2022 plans

·7 min read

At their meeting on Dec. 20, Limerick Township council received an update from the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority on their 2022 budget and their transition plan, which went into effect in Oct. 2021. In addition to some correspondence from the CVCA General Manager and Secretary Treasurer Tim Pidduck, Councillor Jan MacKillican, the township representative to the CVCA and the vice chair of the CVCA board, also weighed in on the conservation authority’s financial updates to council.

At the Dec. 20 council meeting, MacKillican went through the problems with the 2022 draft budget and the fact that the CVCA needs to boost capital to meet their needs.

“They haven’t had a lot of capital over the years. They haven’t put a lot of capital away in reserves. And there are some pretty big things like dams [especially to the Marmora Dam] and the system that reads the dam levels that needs to be replaced [a flood warning system that’s been in use for over 30 years],” she says.

MacKillican noted that if they did nothing except raise the levy from the membership municipalities, Limerick’s payments would increase by approximately 5.7 per cent. However, they hope to raise capital in other ways to preclude this kind of increase.

Pidduck listed these alternatives to raise capital in his letter to Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, dated Dec. 6, 2021. He said that the options include but aren’t limited to; borrowing the funds from the CVCA’s financial institution, borrowing funds from the CVCA’s reserves, borrowing funds from the CVCA’s reserves and replenishing the amount borrowed, using the reserves without replenishing, using some combination of reserves or levy or levying for the funding in 2022.

In response to a query from Mayor Carl Stefanski, MacKillican said that there had been a lot of staffing changes at the CVCA in 2021 and they had saved on staffing as a result. She said that staffing levels were back to normal. Stefanski remarked that they did a lot with such a small permanent staffing complement; around six or seven people, which MacKillican agreed with.

“We were down two people at one point. Even the administrative assistant was out doing logs for the dams and Tim [Pidduck] was out doing logs too. They’re incredibly flexible, in my opinion,” she says.

St. Ola dam was another topic that MacKillican told council that she had broached with Pidduck, as there may be a crack in that dam. If that is so, and the dam gave way at some point, it could leave St. Ola under up to eight feet of water, according to Councillor Kim Carson.

MacKillican said that while the CVCA doesn’t own the dam, she’s hoping they could include something in their capital budget to at least get the testing done to ascertain if there is a crack and if so, how bad it is.

“If we can’t get the money from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, because I think that will take years, then it would be great if we could get some capital support from the CVCA for Limerick to get it tested. It really needs to be tested because we’ll be wondering if it’s leaking and what day it’s going to crack, because that would be disastrous. Ideally it should be to the same standards as the other dams and it’s not,” she says.

Pidduck told Tisdale in his Dec. 6 letter that the CVCA board had reviewed the 2022 draft budget presented by staff at their Nov. 18 board of directors meeting, and that over the minimum 30-day review period, it was being distributed to the member municipalities including Limerick.

According to Pidduck, the operations budget and the capital budget for 2022 are going in opposite directions, because while the operations budget only has a slight increase over 2021 (even with a cost-of-living allowance), the capital budget has to incorporate large items like dam repairs and the obsolete system now monitoring dam levels and that if either of these items is put off or neglected, the liability risks for the CVCA increase, as does the risk for the member municipalities.

“It all boils down to risk management. It really isn’t much different than municipal risk management responsibilities for roads, bridges, etc., other than we look after the infrastructure for water. Fortunately, the CVCA can apply for additional funding from the Provincial government for some assistance with dam repairs and if approved, it will provide 50 per cent additional funding to help alleviate the burden on the CVCA and its member municipalities,” he says.

Other capital expenditures need to be considered in this budget (and subsequent budgets), according to Pidduck, and will include items to assist the CVCA in delivering their core programs and services. These items include a new vehicle, equipment for using an EOS base station positioning system for gathering GIS data for determining floodplains and elevations, and finally funding to ensure Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act compliance.

As per regulation 687/21, the CVCA must develop a transition plan and Pidduck told Tisdale more about it in a letter to her dated Dec. 2, 2021. In Oct. 2021, three new regulations were made under the Conservation Authorities Act to ensure that these authorities deliver their flood risk management programs and services and that they conserve natural resources. The regulation provides enhanced opportunities for municipalities to determine the level of funding for the CVCA non-mandatory services and programs. The set date for the transition as stipulated in the regulation is Jan. 1, 2024.

Pidduck reveals that to commence the process, the CVCA board of directors approved the transition plan at their November meeting.

“As you may be aware, this plan must be circulated to our member municipalities and the Ministry of Conservation, Environment and Parks by Dec. 31, 2021. There is no immediate action required by council or yourself, as the primary purpose at this time is to make sure council is aware of the plan and the target dates for each step,” he says.

Once the plan has been circulated to the member municipalities, the next thing they need to do is identify and categorize the CVCA’s inventory of programs and services. Once this is done, it will be reviewed and approved by the board by the end of Feb. 2022, according to Pidduck. He says that the plan also looks at timelines for the development of funding agreements for any non-mandatory programs and services, while the long time period for the implementation of the plan allows a good opportunity for the CVCA to negotiate agreements with its member municipalities. In addition to Limerick Township, the other member municipalities are; Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, Marmora and Lake, North Kawartha, Highlands East, Wollaston, Faraday, Tudor and Cashel, Trent Hills and Stirling Rawdon.

“The CVCA is looking forward to this process to clarify questions regarding funding and our mandate as we discuss levy requirements and agreements for non-mandatory programs and services. This opportunity will undoubtedly benefit the residents whom we serve and continue to strengthen our municipal partnerships,” he says.

Pidduck informed Tisdale that the next CVCA board meeting will take place on Jan. 20 and that the board would appreciate any input from Limerick to assist with the decision-making process for the 2022 budget. Pidduck further said that he’d be happy to meet with council if they had any further questions or concerns going forward.

Tisdale confirmed to Bancroft This Week that MacKillican will be attending this CVCA board meeting on Jan. 20 and will report back to council any new developments at their Feb. 21 council meeting.

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r