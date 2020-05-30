What Are the Consequences of Driving Without Insurance?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website provides more info about car insurance money-saving tips.

Carrying coverage may seem expensive nowadays when millions of people got fired due to the ongoing pandemic. Furthermore, social distancing rules deter people from driving too much, making car insurance to look redundant and useless. However, drivers who venture outside without coverage risk a series of penalties if caught without insurance. To find out more and get free quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/penalties-for-driving-without-insurance.

The main penalties for driving while uninsured are the following:

Traffic fines. This is the most common penalty that can apply for drivers caught without carrying insurance. Depending on which state the driver was caught, traffic fines can be as low as $25 or it can reach several thousands of dollars. If the driver gets into an accident without insurance or the ability to cover damages, he will pay a substantial fine. Fines vary by state, but generally, they are more expensive than the minimum coverage required by the state where the accident happened.

Vehicle Impoundment. The police have the authority to have a car towed and impounded if its driver is caught without insurance. To get their cars back, drivers should pay the fine, provide proof of coverage, and pay the impoundment lot fees. Drivers should act quickly, as some impoundment lots will start auctioning their vehicles after just three days have passed since they were impounded.

License suspension. Most states will suspend the license of a driver that is caught driving without insurance. To get their license back, drivers will have to pay the fines and the fees for the license to be reinstated. Drivers will also be required to carry an SR-22 form.

Jail time. Drivers that are caught driving without insurance in a state where this offense is considered a misdemeanor, can risk going to jail. Depending on which state they were driving, drivers can get a jail sentence that can be anywhere from 10 days to one year.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Before hitting the road, drivers should make sure they have insurance. Driving without insurance can cost drivers lots of money, and in some cases even their freedom," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

