‘There are consequences to chaos’: Republicans point finger at Trump for loss

Supporters cheer as Trump gestures after speaking during a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on 5 December 2020. ((AFP via Getty Images))

Republicans have started to blame Donald Trump, as early results from the runoff elections in Georgia suggest the Democrats will take back control of the Senate.

As of Wednesday morning, Democratic candidate reverend Raphael Warnock had been declared the winner of his election race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff had a slight lead over Republican David Perdue with 98 per cent of the votes counted.

Reacting to the news that both Republican candidates were likely to lose in Georgia, handing the Democrats back the Senate, former GOP representative Charlie Dent blamed Mr Trump for the results.

Speaking during an appearance on CNN, the former Pennsylvania representative claimed Mr Trump had hurt the Republican turnout by making numerous false claims about voter fraud in the aftermath of 3 November national election.

“There are consequences to chaos, and last night's result is just a reflection of that. Donald Trump divided the GOP in Georgia, attacking the Republican governor and secretary of state mercilessly, saying the election was rigged,” Mr Dent told CNN on Wednesday morning.

Although Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last month, Mr Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud and has still not conceded.

He continued to make the baseless claims during the runoff campaigns in Georgia, while he made them the focus of a rally for the Republican candidates in December. There is no evidence for the claims of widespread fraud.

President Trump also repeatedly attacked Georgia governor Brian Kemp and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger during the runoff campaigns, after they did not join his effort to overturn the national election result.

While on Sunday, Mr Trump called Mr Raffensperger to make numerous false claims about the election and demand he “find” him enough votes to overturn his defeat.

The call was recorded by officials in Mr Raffensperger’s office, and was leaked to The Washington Post on Sunday evening.

“This is not shocking what happened last night and it's going to fall squarely on the president,” Mr Dent said about the results on Wednesday.

“Why anybody right now would want to carry the president's water in the United States Senate after what happened last night is beyond me,” he added.

Mr Dent then referenced plans from 40 Republican House representatives and 13 GOP senators to object to the Electoral College votes at a joint session in Congress on Wednesday.

He criticised those Republicans backing the plan, saying: “If you're a Republican going on this little suicide mission today, which will be unsuccessful, why would you be doing this to facilitate a president who lost?”

Other Republicans started to anonymously criticise Mr Trump after it appeared the Senate would go to the Democrats on Wednesday, with one GOP strategist telling Politico: “Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock and barrel”.

They added: “But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength.”

Another GOP strategist involved in the elections in Georgia told Politico that Mr Trump would have given the Republican candidates a better chance of winning if he had stayed away from the runoff campaigns, saying: “He is the Dems' best base animator”.

They added: “Look at how high turnout was on their side compared to historical trends. Look at how much their candidates raised. He steps back after Election Day and denies them that oxygen. He didn't.”

And when an aide of a senior Republican senator was asked why the Republicans had seemingly lost in the elections in Georgia, they replied: “Donald J Trump.”

Prior to the runoff elections in Georgia, the Democrats, aided by two independents who caucus with them, had 48 seats in the Senate, while the Republicans had 50.

If Mr Ossoff’s victory is confirmed alongside Mr Warnock’s, then the Democrats will regain the Senate, as vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be given the deciding vote with both parties on 50 seats.

