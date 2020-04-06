Consensys, Gitcoin and more are launching a hackathon to help combat COVID-19

A group of companies including Consensys and fundraising platform Gitcoin are backing a virtual hackathon focused on solutions for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced last Thursday in a Consensys blog post, the hackathon aims to bring together developers and health experts to "build blockchain solutions to help collect, standardize, verify, and optimize data to aid scientists as they seek to better understand COVID-19," per the post.

Other co-sponsors include Hyperledger, OpenMined and One Million Developers, according to an announcement post shared with The Block. Te wholly virtual hackathon will begin on April 13 and run through May 11 and will be hosted on Gitcoin's platform.

According to the post, winning entries will be eligible for prize money and subsequent grants:

"For those looking to compete, the prize money for the STOP COVID-19 Hackathon totals $20,000, including $10,000 for first place, $7,000 for second place and $3,000 for third place. Winning entries will be fast-tracked for additional funding sources through Gitcoin and ConsenSys grants, as well as other funding opportunities within ConsenSys Health.

An introductory event for would-be participants is being held on April 6 at noon.

As of press time, there have been more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of COID-19 worldwide, including more than 300,000 in the United States. To date, more than 70,000 people have died, according to data published by The Guardian.