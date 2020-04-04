The Consensus EPS Estimates For Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) Just Fell A Lot

Today is shaping up negative for Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the solitary analyst covering Milestone Scientific, is for revenues of US$7.8m in 2020, which would reflect a discernible 7.1% reduction in Milestone Scientific's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 64% to US$0.06. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$13m and US$0.03 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Milestone Scientific'sdecline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 7.1% next year, topping off a historical decline of 2.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.5% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Milestone Scientific is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking the analyst is a lot more bearish on Milestone Scientific, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Milestone Scientific, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 4 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

