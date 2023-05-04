The Consensus EPS Estimates For Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) Just Fell Dramatically

Market forces rained on the parade of Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the nine analysts covering Globetronics Technology Bhd are now predicting revenues of RM179m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to descend 12% to RM0.052 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM202m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.064 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 9.0% to RM1.05, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Globetronics Technology Bhd analyst has a price target of RM1.31 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM0.87. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Globetronics Technology Bhd shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Globetronics Technology Bhd's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Globetronics Technology Bhd's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 5.0% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 14% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. Although Globetronics Technology Bhd's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Globetronics Technology Bhd's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

