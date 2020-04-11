The Consensus EPS Estimates For Genovis AB (publ) (STO:GENO) Just Fell Dramatically

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Genovis AB (publ) (STO:GENO), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following this downgrade, Genovis' two analysts are forecasting 2020 revenues to be kr61m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 77% to kr0.035 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of kr78m and earnings per share (EPS) of kr0.20 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Check out our latest analysis for Genovis

OM:GENO Past and Future Earnings April 11th 2020

The average price target climbed 31% to kr46.00 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Genovis at kr50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at kr42.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Genovis is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Genovis' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.4% increase next year well below the historical 35% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Genovis.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Genovis' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Genovis going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.