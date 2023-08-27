Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) share price is down 43% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 7.9%. Consensus Cloud Solutions hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Consensus Cloud Solutions reported an EPS drop of 17% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 43% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 8.79 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Consensus Cloud Solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

While Consensus Cloud Solutions shareholders are down 43% for the year, the market itself is up 7.9%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 15% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Consensus Cloud Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Consensus Cloud Solutions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

